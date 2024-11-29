Is The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) The Best Prison and Law Enforcement Stock To Invest In?

In This Article:
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) report “Prison Matters 2024: Global Prison Population and Trends; A Focus on Rehabilitation” found that after a decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, the global prison population rose to approximately 11.5 million in 2022, reflecting a 5.5% increase since 2012. Despite this rise, the overall percentage of incarcerated individuals compared to the total world population has actually decreased, primarily due to faster population growth.
Overcrowding remains a significant issue, affecting over 60% of countries, which raises serious concerns regarding the health and human rights of inmates. Additionally, there is a pressing need for improved measures to prevent deaths in custody, as suicide accounts for more than 10% of all prison deaths. In some countries, prisons also face staffing shortages, which can compromise safety and hinder rehabilitation efforts.
Innovations in Technology for Prisons and Law Enforcement
The landscape of prisons and law enforcement is evolving, marked by significant trends and changes in policy. The use of technology in law enforcement is on the rise, particularly with artificial intelligence (AI) tools designed to streamline operations and reduce administrative burdens. As reported by CNBC on November 26, many companies are stepping in to assist police departments. For example, Truleo has developed an AI technology that automatically generates narratives by capturing real-time voice notes from officers in the field. CEO of Truleo, Anthony Tassone, emphasizes that this method to generate police reports is both efficient and ethical.
Another company, 365Labs, focuses on improving the quality of police reports through AI-driven grammar and error correction. CEO of 365Labs, Mohit Vij, acknowledges that while AI can help with basic writing tasks, human judgment remains crucial for serious incidents like burglaries or assaults. This combination of technology and human oversight aims to enhance the efficiency of law enforcement while ensuring that officers can effectively serve their communities.
Recent Events and Market Reactions
On November 11, CNBC reported that private prison stocks rose after President-elect Donald Trump’s appointment of Tom Homan as his “border czar.” Homan, who led Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during Trump’s first term, will oversee all deportation efforts for undocumented immigrants. Trump emphasized that Homan will manage security at the southern and northern borders, as well as maritime and aviation security.
Previously, in July, Homan had stated his intention to run an extensive deportation operation, claiming it would be the largest in US history. Analyst Isaac Boltansky from BTIG noted that a second Trump administration would likely increase contracts with the US Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, suggesting a more aggressive approach to border enforcement that could benefit companies involved in immigration enforcement and detention services.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the 10 best prison and law enforcement stocks to invest in, we used the Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners to find the largest security and law enforcement companies. We also reviewed our own rankings and consulted various online resources. We carefully verified our list to remove any companies that can not be classified as prison and law enforcement stocks.
From an initial pool of more than 20 prison and law enforcement stocks, we focused on the top 10 stocks most favored by institutional investors. Data for the hedge fund sentiment surrounding each stock was taken from Insider Monkey’s Q3 2024 database of 900 elite hedge funds. The 10 best prison and law enforcement stocks to invest in are ranked in ascending order based on the number of hedge funds holding stakes in them.
The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 28
The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is a C corporation that specializes in the management and operation of private prisons, correctional facilities, and mental health facilities. The company provides a range of services for detention, community reentry, and secure processing. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) also offers services such as electronic monitoring, secure transportation, and correctional and mental health care. GEO is one of the best prison stocks to buy.
In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported total revenues of $603.1 million, slightly up from $602.8 million in the same quarter last year. The net income attributable to The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) was $26.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, an increase from $24.5 million or $0.16 per diluted share in Q3 2023. The company faced challenges in its Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services segment. However, The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) sees potential for growth with 18,000 available beds across its facilities that could boost financial performance if utilized fully.
On October 4, 2024, The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) announced that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) extended its contract for the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in California through December 2029. This extension highlights GEO Group’s (NYSE:GEO) ongoing role in providing secure housing and support services, reinforcing its position in the law enforcement sector.
Overall, GEO ranks 8th on our list of the best prison and law enforcement stocks to invest in. While we acknowledge the potential of GEO as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than GEO but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
