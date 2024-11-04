Genting Singapore Limited's (SGX:G13) largest shareholders are public companies with 53% ownership, individual investors own 37%
Genting Singapore's significant public companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public
53% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Genting Berhad)
Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business
Every investor in Genting Singapore Limited (SGX:G13) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 53% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).
And individual investors on the other hand have a 37% ownership in the company.
Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Genting Singapore, beginning with the chart below.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Genting Singapore?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
Genting Singapore already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Genting Singapore's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Genting Singapore. Our data shows that Genting Berhad is the largest shareholder with 53% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 1.9% and 1.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.
While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of Genting Singapore
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Genting Singapore Limited in their own names. It is a pretty big company, so it would be possible for board members to own a meaningful interest in the company, without owning much of a proportional interest. In this case, they own around S$42m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.
General Public Ownership
The general public-- including retail investors -- own 37% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Public Company Ownership
Public companies currently own 53% of Genting Singapore stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.
While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Genting Singapore you should be aware of.
If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
