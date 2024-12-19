Genting Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:GENP) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Genting Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:GENP) stock up by 5.2% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Genting Plantations Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Genting Plantations Berhad is:

5.2% = RM270m ÷ RM5.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.05.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Genting Plantations Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.2% ROE

As you can see, Genting Plantations Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.2%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Although, we can see that Genting Plantations Berhad saw a modest net income growth of 9.5% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Genting Plantations Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 19% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

