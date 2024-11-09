Genpact Limited Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.3% to hit US$1.2b. Genpact reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.74, which was a notable 10% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

View our latest analysis for Genpact

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Genpact from twelve analysts is for revenues of US$5.02b in 2025. If met, it would imply an okay 7.5% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to fall 18% to US$3.07 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.97b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.92 in 2025. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Genpact's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 10% to US$44.73, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Genpact, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$53.00 and the most bearish at US$35.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2025 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 6.0% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 6.1% annual growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 5.7% per year. So although Genpact is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Genpact following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Story Continues