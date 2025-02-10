We recently published a list of 10 Mid-Cap IT Stocks Outperforming The Market In 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) stands against other mid-cap IT stocks outperforming the market in 2025.

US Stocks continue their recovery from a post-DeepSeek and post-tariffs period as nerves surrounding Donald Trump’s unpredictable policies calm down. The Nasdaq is surging 1.19% followed by the S&P 500 at 0.64%. The bullishness is expected to continue for the remainder of the day.

To determine which stocks could outperform the market in the coming months, it is essential to look at sectors that are benefitting from ongoing trends. IT stocks are unique in a way that with time, all companies have to spend more to keep their systems updated. Analysts expect companies to add 5% to their IT budgets in 2025. This, together with the increasing demand for AI products, will propel the sector’s returns in 2025.

Some companies have already started the year on a positive note. There are companies that are seeing increasing demand for their innovative products while others continue to serve the infrastructure involved in deploying these innovative solutions. Either way, it is important to look at what’s driving these stocks.

We decided to take a look at the top 10 mid-cap IT stocks that are outperforming the market in 2025. To come up with our list, we only considered stocks with a market cap of at least $10 billion with the highest return since the start of the year.

Is Genpact Limited (G) Mid-Cap IT Stock Outperforming The Market In 2025?

Copyright: fotomaximum / 123RF Stock Photo

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited is an IT and business process outsourcing services provider that operates in high-tech & manufacturing, financial services, and consumer & healthcare segments. The company offers a wide range of services including financial crime & risk management services, customer service, compliance services, and other services. The stock is up 27% this year driven by strong earnings of Q4.

While the company was pleased with its fourth-quarter results, the interesting part was the company’s products, not the revenue. G started using the Genpact Gigafactory and AI Value Studio, which have helped the company scale its solutions effectively. The company has also just announced its agentic AI solutions which will help it cash in on the Agentic AI wave that is currently sweeping the AI world.

Genpact’s consistent innovation is likely to drive its future growth, primarily by increasing its TAM which the market should take as a huge positive. Here’s what CEO Balkrishan Kalra had to say about this:

Story Continues