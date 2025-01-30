Genpact Limited (G) Launches AI Gigafactory to Accelerate Enterprise-Wide AI Adoption and Scaling

We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI News and Ratings Shaking Up Wall Street. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) stands against the other AI stocks.

Technological innovations in steam power, electricity and microprocessors drove the first industrial revolution. Fast forward, artificial intelligence is the catalyst driving the fourth industrial revolution. That’s because the technology is reshaping industries at a breakneck speed. From revolutionizing the healthcare sector to addressing cybersecurity challenges to reshaping the auto industry, technology is reshaping the way of life in ways not seen before.

According to Markets and Markets, the global AI market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 35.7% to $1.3 trillion by 2030. Significant advancements in computational power and data availability are the factors expected to accelerate the growth. Similarly, revolutionary technology is giving rise to unique investment opportunities as companies compete against time to develop game-changing innovations and enhance productivity.

The $500 billion Stargate project is one such investment that sums up the enormous sums of money that companies are willing to spend to gain an edge on AI. While most of the investments are going to data centers and other infrastructures, companies are also inking deals and partnerships to secure reliable energy to power AI models and infrastructure.

The companies that provide the metaphorical picks and shovels of artificial intelligence, the manufacturers of semiconductors, servers, networking gear, and power generators—have seen a sharp increase in stock prices as a result of the spending frenzy.

The tremendous opportunity up for grabs is evident due to the blockbuster gains in the equity markets over the past two years. Major US indices are trading near all-time highs. While deep pullbacks have come into play in recent months, Dan Ives at Wedbush Securities remains bullish about the AI-driven rally.

Ives dismissed the recent tech stock sell-off caused by DeepSeek as a "tech AI head fake" and believes that investors have a "golden buying opportunity" with it. Ives claims that the fear surrounding the low-cost, high-performance model of the Chinese AI company is exaggerated and won't affect the AI revolution's long-term course.

"This DeepSeek tech-driven sell-off will be historically noteworthy in market history," Ives wrote, emphasizing that it does not reflect a genuine threat to AI spending trends. "We expect more innovation in AI and LLM model costs to come down... that is ultimately a great thing for computing power, use cases, and where the tech world is going in this 4th Industrial Revolution."

