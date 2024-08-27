Some Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Genetec Technology Berhad's twin analysts is for revenues of RM251m in 2025, which would reflect a chunky 15% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to crater 29% to RM0.07 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM485m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.15 in 2025. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Genetec Technology Berhad's prospects, administering a pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 7.4% to RM3.75.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Genetec Technology Berhad's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 12% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2025. That is a notable change from historical growth of 32% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Genetec Technology Berhad is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Genetec Technology Berhad. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Genetec Technology Berhad's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to next year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Genetec Technology Berhad.

