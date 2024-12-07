Genesco Inc (GCO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Digital Growth and Raised EPS ...

Revenue: $596 million, up 3% year-over-year.

Total Company Comps: Up 6%, with store comps up 4% and e-commerce up 15%.

Gross Margin: Down 30 basis points compared to last year.

SG&A Expense: 46.1% of sales, an improvement of 10 basis points from last year.

Adjusted Operating Income: $10.3 million, compared to $11 million last year.

Net Debt Position: Approximately $67 million.

Inventory: Up 1% from last year.

Store Closures: Closed 14 stores, ending the quarter with 1,302 total stores.

Share Repurchases: Almost 18,000 shares repurchased for $0.4 million.

EPS Guidance: Raised to $0.80 to $1 for the full year.

Release Date: December 06, 2024

Positive Points

Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) exceeded expectations for the third quarter, marking another quarter of year-over-year sales increases and a strong return to positive comps.

Journeys' comparable sales were up double digits, driven by improvements in product assortment and store visuals.

Digital sales were a standout, up mid-teens, with digital penetration reaching over 24% of retail sales.

Ongoing cost reduction and store optimization efforts contributed to adjusted EPS, which was meaningfully above projections.

The company raised its full-year EPS guidance, reflecting confidence in continued performance improvements.

Negative Points

Schuh's performance was hampered by the difficult macroeconomic environment in the UK.

Johnston & Murphy faced softer demand for premium nonathletic footwear, pressuring its top line.

The company anticipates a more promotional environment in some businesses in the fourth quarter.

Gross margin was down 30 basis points compared to last year, impacted by product mix and promotional activities.

Consumer behavior remains needs-based, with shoppers being selective about purchases, posing challenges for sales growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the progress of Journeys' product assortment and how it impacts brand partnerships and allocations? A: Mimi Vaughn, CEO, explained that Journeys has diversified its product assortment, moving away from a long cycle of cannabis products to a broader range of brands. The back-to-school success was driven by multiple brands, not just one or two, indicating strong partnerships. The company is in the early stages of restoring Journeys to historical sales and profitability levels, with a focus on serving the teen customer, particularly the Team Girl.

Q: How are store closures affecting productivity, and what are the plans for the new store design rollout? A: Mimi Vaughn, CEO, stated that store closures are part of optimizing the footprint due to changes in consumer shopping patterns. The company uses analytics to drive traffic to remaining stores or online. The new store design, which is more aspirational and showcases premium products, has been implemented in 10 stores with positive early results. Plans include opening 15 stores this year and potentially more next year, depending on results.

