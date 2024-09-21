Is General Motors Company (GM) the Best Affordable Stock To Buy Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Affordable Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we will look at where General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) ranks among the best affordable stocks to buy right now.

The stock market appears to be at a turning point. While major indexes are still hovering near record levels, there’s been increased volatility this earnings season. Stocks tied to artificial intelligence and semiconductors, once investor darlings, have seen significant sell-offs. With the approaching presidential election, and shifting Federal Reserve policies, uncertainty might be the central theme this autumn.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, a key report from the Labor Department, revealed that job openings dropped to 7.67 million in July, a decrease of 237,000 from June’s revised figure and the lowest since January 2021. This decline reduced the ratio of job openings per available worker to just under 1.1, a significant drop from its peak of over 2-to-1 in early 2022. The data is expected to support the Federal Reserve’s anticipated move to begin lowering interest rates at their upcoming September 17-18 meeting.

Michael Yoshikami, CEO of Destination Wealth Management, believes the U.S. Federal Reserve could make a significant 50 basis point rate cut without unsettling the markets. His comments align with Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz, who recently suggested the Fed should consider a half-point cut, arguing that the central bank’s prior tightening moves were excessive. While Yoshikami acknowledged that such a large cut might fuel recession fears, he emphasized that concerns are exaggerated. He also noted that the recent market sell-off, which marked the S&P 500’s worst week since March 2023, followed a period of “massive profits” in the prior month. Despite a turbulent start, August saw gains across major indexes, and September is typically a slower trading period.

Thanos Papasavvas, founder and chief investment officer of ABP Invest, acknowledged growing concerns about a potential economic downturn. ABP recently raised its recession probability for the U.S. to 30%, up from 25% in June, though Papasavvas described the risk as “relatively contained.” He emphasized that key economic indicators, such as manufacturing and unemployment rates, remain “resilient.”

On another front, U.S. factories continued to experience a slowdown in August, raising concerns about the direction of the economy. The Institute for Supply Management’s monthly survey of purchasing managers showed that only 47.2% reported growth for the month, falling below the 50% threshold that signals expansion. Although this was slightly higher than July’s 46.8%, it missed the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 47.9%.

Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee stated:

“While still in contraction territory, U.S. manufacturing activity contracted slower compared to last month. Demand continues to be weak, output declined, and inputs stayed accommodative.”

Despite the index indicating contraction in manufacturing, Fiore noted that a reading above 42.5% typically suggests overall economic expansion. Last month’s weaker-than-expected report triggered a sharp market downturn, leading to an 8.5% drop in the S&P 500 before a partial recovery. Following the latest ISM data release on September 3, stocks continued to fall, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 500 points.

Our Methodology

To create our list of the best affordable stocks to buy, we used stock screeners to identify undervalued stocks with forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios below 15 as of September 16, all of which are also favored by analysts. This selection is based on the popularity of these stocks among the 912 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. The list is arranged in ascending order, according to the number of hedge funds holding each stock.

At Insider Monkey, we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Sign, logo, Building, Symbol, Headquarters, Car

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Forward P/E Ratio as of September 16: 4.78

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 72

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), known for producing trucks, crossovers, cars, and automotive parts, is actively advancing its electric vehicle (EV) strategy. In Q2 alone, GM delivered 22,000 EVs, reflecting a 40% year-over-year increase and boosting its market share by 2.2% compared to the previous year.

RBC Capital recently revised its price target for GM stock, lowering it from $58.00 to $54.00, while maintaining an Outperform rating. This adjustment came after a quarterly conference call, where RBC revised its expectations for GM’s pricing and product mix through 2025. The firm emphasized that GM’s strategy for returning capital to shareholders sets it apart from competitors, contributing to RBC’s positive outlook. Additionally, GM’s inventory position is reportedly stronger than its peers, giving it a potential edge, especially as it considers lowering its battery electric vehicle (BEV) targets for the second half of 2024.

In a notable move, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) recently partnered with Samsung SDI to establish a joint EV battery plant in the U.S., expanding its battery production capacity. Furthermore, GM is collaborating with Uber Technologies to offer autonomous vehicles from its Cruise division, with customer availability expected by FY25.

As of Q2, 72 hedge funds held long positions in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), with a combined stake value of $4.1 billion. Natixis Global Asset Management came in as the largest stakeholder with a stake worth $1.59 billion.

Overall GM ranks 4th on our list of the best affordable stocks to buy. While we recognize the potential of GM as an investment, we believe certain deeply undervalued AI stocks offer greater prospects for higher returns in a shorter period. If you’re seeking an AI stock with even more promise than GM and trading at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

