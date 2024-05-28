What the general election means for house prices

House prices going up after the election

The property market has slowed to a crawl and home sales are in the doldrums.

There were 86,980 transactions in March, 22pc lower than the 10-year monthly average, and a long way from the most recent peak of 118,000 in June 2017.

Aside from the Covid-stricken 2020, this is the longest spell where the monthly rate has been below 90,000 sales since the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

But could the July general election, called last week, be the catalyst for a long-awaited rebound in transaction volumes and prices?

Certainty breeds sales

There is a well-worn maxim that house prices bounce after an election, in part because the new political certainty boosts confidence.

But experts are divided on whether this is really true. Anthony Codling, an analyst at investment bank RBC Capital Markets, dismisses the theory that prospective buyers delay a purchase until after an election.

“You would be hard-pressed to see homebuyers putting their plans on hold in the lead up to an election.

“The impact of which school catchment area you live in this September, or where the soon-to-be-born baby will sleep is probably weighing more on a home mover’s mind than knowing the name of their MP.”

Property group JLL predicts a 2pc rise in house prices across the UK in 2024, but with most of the growth occurring in the first half of the year and at the end, rather than immediately after the election.

However, there is evidence to suggest that the election property price bounce is not a myth. New research from Rightmove reveals a lull in year-on-year sales in the month before recent elections, and a spike in the month afterwards.

Take the May election in 2015. Sales fell 2pc in April and jumped 9pc in June. Similarly, ahead of the June election sales nudged up 2pc in May 2017 and leapt 15pc in July. This jump even overshot the infamous ‘Boris bounce’ following his landslide victory in December 2019, when sales were up 3pc per cent year on year in November, and then shot up 12pc in January.

This pattern is certainly recognised but not always a given, according to Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills.

“General election uncertainty can, in some circumstances, encourage people to sit on their hands. It’s the fear of change that can result in caution in the market,” he explains.

“Regarding this election, it does not look like there is going to be a big change in macroeconomic policy or a big tax bombshell.”

He is contrasting the (currently known) plans of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Ed Miliband (the opposition leader in 2015) and Jeremy Corbyn (2017) who both threatened the introduction of a mansion tax.

Plus, a summer election – when the residential sector tends to be quieter – is less likely to disrupt the market than an autumn one, explains Tim Bannister of Rightmove.

Pent-up demand

An election in isolation does not trigger a housing market rebound; rather, it is down to the economic and political circumstances around it.

In this case, there are at least two years of pent-up demand to move. The cost-of-living crisis, soaring inflation and 14 consecutive interest rate hikes will have forced home movers to stay put.

And before that, not all those who wanted to move may have been ready to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday during the pandemic-era boom – or may have been put off by the soaring prices.

For first-time buyers, the cost of borrowing became another significant and new barrier to buying, especially in London – the fourth most expensive city in the world, according to Knight Frank.

At the same time, rising rents have made it harder to save for a deposit. Would-be buyers’ plight worsened with the scrapping of Help to Buy, the state-backed scheme, which ended in March 2023.

Meanwhile, the punitive cost of stamp duty has dissuaded downsizers from leaving their family home, meaning that pent-up demand has been building at every rung of the property ladder.

Positive economic momentum

There was a glimmer of activity in the market at the back end of last year.

In September the Bank of England held interest rates for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic and it became clear that interest rates had peaked. In a bid to be competitive, lenders dropped mortgage rates, and estate agents reported a busier January.

But inflation did not come down as quickly as anticipated, delaying any base rate cut, and some of those more attractive mortgage deals were rescinded.

The market slowed even further: the time it takes to sell rose to 62 days in April, up from 55 days a year ago, according to Rightmove.

“Mortgage approvals are rising from lows in 2023, with the latest figures showing a 4pc annual increase in March, but levels are still behind recent norms,” says JLL’s Marcus Dixon.

After a stuttering first half of the year, the next 10 weeks could finally start to unlock this demand, with July’s election bookended by positive economic events.

Just hours before Sunak called the election, 10 Downing Street announced that inflation was “back to normal” at 2.3pc, the lowest level since 2021, largely as a result of falling energy costs.

Although this is slightly higher than predicted, lenders such as Santander, Halifax and TSB, have trimmed their mortgage rates.

Mark Harris, of SPF Private Clients, now expects the first interest rate cut to come at the beginning of August. The Bank of England has never cut rates immediately before a general election since it was made independent in May 1997, and there have been six since then.

“Once we see the first cut, the second won’t be far behind and then I think we will see mortgage interest rates coming down strongly,” adds Harris.

Savills forecasts the Bank Rate to sit at 4.75pc by the end of the year and 3.5pc by December 2025.

“The truth is that the independent Bank of England is having more influence on the housing market than any political party,” says Codling.

Regardless of the election result, this positive economic momentum – of which the election is one component – should lead to a busy autumn for estate agents and the return to a traditional seasonal housing market for the first time since before the pandemic.

Conditions point to a steadier and healthier recovery rather than a short-lived bounce in transactions and prices.

The post-election rebounds following the 2015, 2017 and 2019 elections all came about in low interest rate environments, explains Cook.

This time will be different, with borrowing costs higher than many will have experienced before.

“This time pent-up demand will only be unlocked progressively as the rate comes down and as potential buyers are able to meet the bank stress tests,” he adds.