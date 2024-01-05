Advertisement
General Dynamics names insider Kim Kuryea CFO

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A General Dynamics sign is shown at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California

(Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics said on Friday it had appointed insider Kim Kuryea as its chief financial officer, effective Feb. 15.

Kuryea, currently senior vice president of human resources and administration, will succeed Jason Aiken.

"Kim is a seasoned finance executive with over 20 years of varied financial experience with the company including CFO of one of the company's business units, head of the company's internal audit function and the company's controller," CEO Phebe Novakovic said in a statement.

Aiken, who currently holds the joint role of CFO and executive vice president of technologies, will shift his focus exclusively to the operating duties of the technologies group, the maker of Gulfstream business jets said.

Additionally, Mark Roualet, executive vice president of Combat Systems, will retire in April. He will be succeeded by Danny Deep, who is currently the president of General Dynamics Land Systems.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)