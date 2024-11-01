Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Residential Sales and ...

Release Date: October 31, 2024

The company anticipates a temporary compression in close rates following elevated outage activity, as its dealer network absorbs the rapid increase in home consultations.

Generac Holdings Inc ( NYSE:GNRC ) faces challenges in the rental equipment market, with demand expected to remain softer in the coming quarters.

Despite the increase in residential product sales, the combination of C&I and other product sales is projected to be approximately $50 million below prior forecasts.

Global C&I product sales decreased by 15% year-over-year, impacted by lower CapEx spending in the US and weakened market conditions in Europe.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected growth for home standby generators and activations for the full year? A: Home standby generators are expected to grow slightly above the high teens range. Activations returned to growth in the third quarter and are anticipated to accelerate throughout the fourth quarter as the market absorbs increased demand from recent events. Although specific guidance on activations for the full year hasn't been provided, early fourth-quarter activations are pacing as expected. - Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO

Q: How is the margin impact from energy technology investments expected to change in the future? A: The margin drag from energy technology investments is currently in the 350 to 400 basis point range. While specific guidance for 2025 isn't provided, the drag is expected to decrease over time, with a target to reach breakeven by the end of 2026. The focus is on building an energy management ecosystem centered around the Ecobee Smart Home Energy Hub. - Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO

Q: What is happening in the European business, and when do you expect trends to rebound? A: Europe has been challenging, particularly in Germany, due to tough comparisons from the previous year and broader C&I product weakness. However, there is surprising strength in Latin America. The expectation is that Europe will remain tough throughout next year, with potential recovery in C&I domestically before Europe. - Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO

Q: Can you discuss the level of in-home consultations and how it translates into demand for home standby generators? A: October is expected to be a record month for in-home consultations, indicating strong demand. The guidance reflects an increase in home standby generator shipments in Q4, offset by a decline in portable generators. The focus is on ramping production to meet demand. - Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO; York Ragen, CFO

Q: How do power outages impact demand for C&I products and beyond standby batteries? A: Power outages drive awareness and demand for backup solutions among businesses, though the impact is typically delayed due to budget cycles and approval processes. The recent increase in outages is expected to lead to higher demand for C&I products over time, offsetting current market weaknesses. - Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO

