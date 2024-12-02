We recently published a list of 10 Trending AI Stocks to Watch in December. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands against other trending AI stocks to watch in December.

Jared Cohen, Goldman Sachs president of global affairs, co-head of the Goldman Sachs Global Institute, said while talking to CNBC in a latest program that amid rising data center-driven energy demand because of AI, the US would need to collaborate with other countries via “diplomacy.”

“If you look at data centers for cloud workloads versus data centers for AI workloads, data centers for AI workloads require ultra-high density. They need a concentrated power source, and so intermittent power like wind and solar doesn’t fit the bill. You need base load power, so I think nuclear, coal, and natural gas are necessary, and we have plenty of that in the US. The problem is we can’t transport it from where it is through multiple jurisdictions because of the ‘not in my backyard’ issue. So, the US is going to need some kind of overflow option if it wants to continue leading in this space. There’s not a single geography that I would say represents a panacea to this problem.”

Answering a question about whether the return to relatively cheaper and reliable energy sources like coal could satisfy the AI-driven energy demand, the analyst said the US would still need to look beyond just relying on its own sources because the need for power is huge.

“We’re going to have to probably bring another 35-plus gigawatts of power online relative to the 17 gigawatts of power that are already online feeding these data centers in just the next couple of years. That’s not enough, that’s not enough time. So, you know, the US is going to continue to lead in the space, but it’s not going to be able to lead on its own.”

Gene Munster of Deepwater Sees Upside for Apple (AAPL) in the Long Term - Here’s Why

