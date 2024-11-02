Gen Z Renters — What Rent Will Cost You in These 4 Virginia Cities

Generation Z may be on the younger side (the oldest of them are about 27) but they are already making big life changes in larger numbers than their older peers. According to HireAHelper’s 2023 migration study, Gen Z adults (in the 18- to 26-year-old range at the time), comprised more than one-quarter (26%) of all the moves in this country in 2023, despite being only about 12% of the total U.S. population. While the majority of Gen Zers were moving to “establish their own households” (i.e. moving out of their family homes), about 9.2% said they were moving somewhere cheaper.

Find Out: You’ll Need at Least $50K Saved To Buy a Home in These 13 Affordable Housing Markets

Read Next: 7 Reasons a Financial Advisor Can Grow Your Wealth in 2024

Gen Zers have already found the state of West Virginia a good place to move — the state saw a 138% increase in Gen Z residents in 2023 — but now they might also want to look to neighboring Virginia, where rents are affordable and the economy is strong. In Virginia, the annual mean wage is a reasonable $70,050, with a 66% employment rate, suggesting a robust economy for Gen Zers launching into their careers.

To determine the lowest rent for Gen Zers in these (and other) cities, GOBankingRates analyzed the average rental cost of major U.S. cities and the cost of living in those cities. Drawing data from the U.S. Census, Sperling’s BestPlaces, ApartmentList and Zillow, among others, these four Virginia cities turned up as great places for Gen Zers to rent.

Trending Now:

Virginia Beach

Gen Zers will find the beachy tourist-friendly city of Virginia Beach to be surprisingly affordable compared to other parts of the country. A one-bedroom apartment rents here for around $1,394. However, roommates can significantly bring their costs down by renting a two-bedroom, which has an average rent of $1,576 per month. Average overall monthly cost of living in this city is around $3,726. With a high livability score of 83, it’s a great place to make a home.

Check Out: 6 Best Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Chesapeake

Gen Z will love the natural beauty in Chesapeake, though you’ll likely need a car to live here or be willing to ride your bike, as public transportation is not robust. However, what you spend on transportation, you will save on rent. A one-bedroom apartment here rents for around $1,424 per month, and a two-bedroom is around $1,546. Average overall monthly cost of living in this city is around $3,686.

Story Continues