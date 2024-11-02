Gen X Is Approaching Retirement Age– Why What They Have In Savings Won’t Be Enough

Gen X is known for a lot of things. From great music across all genres to flannel chic, pioneering artists and game-changing leaders, Gen X has contributed a lot to the world. Unfortunately, this generation often feels somewhat lost in the cultural discourse, which tends to focus on the divide between millennials and boomers.

Dubbed “the forgotten generation,” Gen X is facing a lot of very present issues, especially when it comes to their personal finances. In a recent report about Gen X and retirement, US News & World Report shared findings from Fidelity, which revealed that the average retirement account balance for Gen X clients is roughly $178,500 — a troublingly low amount, all things considered (though the results don’t include balances held in areas like 401k accounts with other firms).

In a quote to US News & World Report, Michael Collins, a chartered financial analyst and CEO at WinCap Financial, said, “It would seem that members of Gen X are behind on their retirement savings compared to previous generations.”

It’s important to understand the factors that have contributed to this gap with other generations. Their impact will be especially felt in the quality of life Gen Xers experience in retirement, assuming they’re even able to retire at all. Keep reading for a closer look at some of the causes behind the lag.

Gen Xers Have Experienced a Lot of Crises

It’s a grim joke across many social media platforms: Let me live in more precedented times. But for Gen Xers, it’s a reality. When Jamie Ebersole, founder and CEO of Ebersole Financial, listed off the unprecedented events Gen X has lived through, it’s hard not to feel a bit gut punched.

His Gen X clients came of age during a recession in the 1990s and experienced a crisis about every ten years or so afterward, including the dot.com bubble bursting, the horror of 9/11, the global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

“While the markets have been able to weather these storms, many Xers were hit with unemployment, underemployment and huge market swings during their peak earnings years,” said Ebersole.

Instead of saving as much as they could, many Xers were simply overwhelmed and not well positioned to weather the emotional and financial storms of those years, leaving them to play catch up now.