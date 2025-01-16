Geberit CEO expects stable, slightly positive US construction market ahead of Trump term

(Reuters) - Swiss plumbing products maker Geberit expects the construction market in the United States to be stable this year, Chief Executive Christian Buhl said on Thursday.

"We expect a stable, slightly positive market in the U.S.," Buhl said of 2025 after Geberit reported its full-year sales, adding, "We have ambitions to expand our market position and become stronger."

The company, which has two factories in the United States, has no plans to invest beyond its normal levels in the country, Buhl added, and had already reshored much of its supply chain back to the country.

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in Gdansk, editing by John Revill)