GE Vernova Soars 6% on Its First Time Ever Dividend Plan and Other Announcements

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) soared 6% today as investors appreciated the company's several significant announcements including its first ever dividend distribution plan.

A $0.25 per share quarterly dividend was announced to be paid on January 28, 2025 to shareholders under their record as of December 20, 2024.

The spun off company hasn't yet reported its fourth quarter result this year and its third quarter result reported a net loss of $0.1 billion despite 17% organic increase in total orders of $9.4 billion and total revenue of $8.9 billion for the quarter.

With negative profitability, distributing dividend would hurt its cash position and even cause higher debt but surely win the investors' heart.

They also approved an initial $6 billion buyback program that allows them to repurchase 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases giving signals that the price might go north in near future.

GE Vernova gave a strong guidance of $45 billion in revenue and a 14% adjusted EBITDA margin by 2028 showcasing strong confidence for future performance.

The combo announcements of dividend distribution plan, buyback program and strong multi-year guidance successfully drive the stock 6% higher today.

