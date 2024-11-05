GE Aerospace (GE): Among the Best American Defense Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best American Defense Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) stands against the other American defense stocks.

“Geopolitics can be expected to drive increased defense spending in the years ahead, creating solid investment opportunities,” said Steve Barry, global head of fundamental equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, in a midyear outlook report. Around two and a half years ago, the global landscape shifted dramatically due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This invasion heightened geopolitical tensions and pushed NATO and European nations to reevaluate their security policies after years of relative complacency, recognizing the looming threat on their borders. In October of last year, another pivotal event occurred when Hamas attacked an Israeli music and arts festival, sparking a powerful military response from Israel in the Gaza Strip. These events have further solidified the focus on national security, making it a central issue in political discussions worldwide.

It's well known that investing in defense contractors tends to pay off when geopolitical tensions rise, but Wall Street sees more driving the latest rally. The recent surge in shares of weapons and aircraft manufacturers, fueled by escalating conflicts in the Middle East, is just part of the story. Analysts point to several other factors poised to push these stocks even higher. These include the Federal Reserve's easing cycle, the prospect of lucrative contracts for aerospace firms as airlines update their fleets, and the sector's relatively low exposure to risk from the upcoming U.S. presidential election. While the election outcome remains uncertain, one thing appears likely: regardless of who wins, military spending in the U.S. is poised to increase in 2025 and beyond. Both the Biden-Harris administration and current lawmakers have already demonstrated their willingness to boost defense budgets, with the Senate and House having approved an increase in the 2025 Pentagon budget, which includes additional funding for the F-35 fighter jet program.

On an October 1 episode of CNBC's The Exchange, Sheila Kahyaoglu, a defense analyst at Jefferies, discussed the impact of Iran's missile strikes on defense stocks, while also examining U.S. defense spending in the context of ongoing global conflicts, highlighting how these developments could influence the defense sector:

"Investors have been positioned very bullishly, given what the S&P has been doing, making all-time highs several times this year. So, we're seeing that rotation reversal into the defense names like the Boeings of the world, which have a little bit more data. In terms of the defense budget though, what we're seeing is a continuing revolution running through fiscal 2025 that starts today. So basically, we're seeing the can kicked down the road until after the election. Our base case for that, including inflation, is about 3% growth."

