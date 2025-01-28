Is GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) a Good Data Center Stock to Buy?

We recently compiled a list of the 30 Best and Worst Data Center Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) stands against the other data stocks.

We believe data centers are currently experiencing a remarkable growth phase as the demand for digital services, cloud computing, and broader GenAI applications increases significantly. In the hyperscale and colocation segments, an estimated 10 GW is projected to commence globally in 2025 (according to JLL Global Outlook). Market intelligence firm Statista forecasts the global data center market to reach $624 billion in 2029, up from $452 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 8.4%. Meanwhile, a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) estimates that to meet the global demand for computing power, leading data center players will need to invest a staggering $1.8 trillion from 2024 to 2030. In essence, it's a juggernaut poised to reshape how the world consumes and processes information.

There has already been substantial capital investment over the last 3-4 years, transforming the data center industry landscape. Additionally, merger and acquisition activity has surged, with many well-known players now privatized. For instance, three major deals occurred in 2021: KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners acquired CyrusOne for $15 billion, American Tower acquired Coresite for $10 billion, and Blackstone acquired QTS for $10 billion. Later, Switch Inc. was acquired for $11 billion by DigitalBridge and IFM in 2022. These deals and their valuations only underscore the future value of data center assets.

In exploring investment opportunities for this article, we also examined some smaller private operators with intriguing business models, capitalizing on the growing demand for digital infrastructure. One such company is LightEdge, which operates 14 data center locations across the U.S. with a capacity of 30 MW. They offer customized solutions and services, including colocation, hybrid and edge cloud, and managed services. Another notable player is Vantage Data Centers, a private operator owned by DigitalBridge and other investors. Vantage operates in 21 markets worldwide, boasting 23 million square feet of space and 2.6 GW of power.

Flexential is another prominent name, providing tailored hybrid IT solutions through its FlexAnywhere platform. This platform integrates colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, and managed and professional services, across three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets. A recent addition to the emerging data center companies is Fleet Data Centers, launched by Tract Capital at the beginning of 2025. This company aims to develop mega-scale data center campuses with capacities of 500 MW or more, specifically designed for single-user customers. Tract Capital, the founder, is a data center land acquisition and development company led by an experienced team of data center experts.

Story Continues