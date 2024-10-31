GB News fined £100,000 over Rishi Sunak debate

GB News has been fined £100,000 for an “egregious” breach of impartiality rules when hosting a debate with Rishi Sunak, the former prime minister.

Ofcom, the media regulator, said the TV channel had failed to maintain balance during the hour-long question and answer programme, People’s Forum: The Prime Minister.

It said Mr Sunak had largely been able to air his views in an “uncontested” format in February in the run up to the General Election. The watchdog said the breach was “particularly egregious – it gave the then-prime minister, the most important politician in the country, a mostly uncontested, almost hour-long platform to set out his views about the government’s policies and performance”.

The regulator said that an “appropriately wide range of significant views was not presented and given due weight”. It received more than 500 complaints about the broadcast.

Angelos Frangopoulos, chief executive of GB News, called the fine “a direct attack on free speech and journalism in the United Kingdom”.

He said: “We believe these sanctions are unnecessary, unfair and unlawful.”

“The plan to sanction GB News flies in the face of Ofcom’s duty to act fairly, lawfully and proportionately to safeguard free speech, particularly political speech and on matters of public interest.

“We have believed from the very start the People’s Forum was an important piece of public interest programming, and that appropriate steps were taken to ensure due impartiality and compliance with the Broadcasting Code.”

GB News has hosted multiple current and former Conservative MPs, including Jacob-Rees Mogg and Lee Anderson - Stefan Rousseau/PA

In its representations, GB News said it had always acted “in good faith and with the best intentions” and that it had planned to broadcast further programmes featuring the Labour Party or Sir Keir Starmer.

But lawyers for Ofcom have previously dismissed this, arguing that there was only a “speculative hope” that Sir Keir would agree to come on the programme.

In its findings, Ofcom said GB News had a “history of contraventions” of impartiality rules, which “should have alerted it to the need to ensure its approach to compliance was adequate”.

The fine comes after the Right-leaning broadcaster mounted an unsuccessful legal challenge in the High Court seeking an injunction to block the sanctions decision.Lawyers for the broadcaster argued that the publication of sanctions details would cause “irreparable damage” to its reputation.

But a judge dismissed these arguments, insisting there was a “significant public interest” in publishing the details of the fine.

Mr Justice Chamberlain pointed out that it was important for both GB News’s viewers and advertisers to have information about the sanctions process.

Story Continues