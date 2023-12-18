GB News campaign to save cash found in breach of impartiality rules

GB News was censured by Ofcom earlier this year after it found that the show hosts Esther McVey and Philip Davies had failed to properly scrutinise the Chancellor ahead of the Budget in March - Zara Farrar - HM Treasury

GB News has been found in breach of impartiality rules over a “Don’t Kill Cash” campaign, marking its fifth reprimand by Ofcom this year.

The regulator on Monday censured GB News over the branded campaign, which lobbied the Government to prevent the UK from becoming a cashless society.

The campaign urged viewers to sign a petition calling for new legislation to protect the status of cash as legal tender and as a widely accepted means of payment until at least 2050.

Ofcom opened six investigations into various GB News programmes relating to the campaign after receiving a number of complaints.

In its first ruling relating to an episode of The Live Desk in July, the regulator concluded that GB News breached two parts of the broadcasting code on due impartiality.

Ofcom said broadcasters were free to explore any issue, including the use of cash in society, and to encourage viewers to support certain campaigns.

But it warned channels had to comply with impartiality rules on matters of political or industrial controversy or current public policy.

These are designed to ensure that broadcasters cannot use their channels and stations to advance their own viewers.

GB News is owned by hedge fund tycoon Sir Paul Marshall, who was linked with a potential takeover bid for The Telegraph, and Dubai investment firm The Legatum Group.

GB News promoted the campaign through QR codes and a branded petition, which received more than 300,000 signatures. Ofcom found that by doing so, the channel was expressing its views on the use of cash.

The watchdog added that the programme fell short of due impartiality requirement as it gave only limited references to different points of view.

As a result, Ofcom recorded two breaches of its broadcasting code. It said: “We expect GB News to take careful account of this decision in its future programming.”

The regulator said it will publish the outcome of its investigations into five other programmes in due course.

In response, GB News said it was disappointed by the decision, adding that Ofcom had interpreted its rules “extremely narrowly”.

The channel said: “We disagree with Ofcom’s assertion that because the campaign was under the GB News banner, it represented the personal or self-interested view of anyone within the company. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“We maintain our campaign was not political and so did not consider it invoked due impartiality rules requiring substantially different views. The campaign received widespread support across the political spectrum.”

GB News also pointed to Ofcom’s failure to censure other broadcasters for similar actions, including a BBC campaign to fundraise for the NHS and a Sky News campaign to change the way general elections are debated.

GB News is facing around a dozen Ofcom investigations relating to various impartiality issues, including the use of sitting MPs as presenters.

Ofcom is yet to issue a fine against the channel.