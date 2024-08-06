Advertisement
Gaza must return to control of legitimate Palestinian authorities, Abbas tells Russia's RIA agency

People bury the bodies of unidentified Palestinians at a mass grave after the bodies were handed over by Israel, in Khan Younis

(Reuters) - The Gaza Strip must be transferred to the control of legitimate Palestinian authorities, and Israeli plans for temporary control of the enclave are unacceptable, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Russia's RIA news agency in remarks published on Tuesday.

"Gaza must be governed under the auspices of the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) and the legitimate Palestinian government," Abbas told the state RIA agency in an interview that was published in Russian.

"We strongly oppose Israeli plans that provide for some temporary solutions."

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)