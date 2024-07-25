GATX Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

GATX (NYSE:GATX) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$386.7m (up 13% from 2Q 2023).

Net income: US$44.4m (down 28% from 2Q 2023).

Profit margin: 12% (down from 18% in 2Q 2023).

EPS: US$1.24 (down from US$1.74 in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

GATX EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 32%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.7% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 5.6% growth forecast for the Trade Distributors industry in the US.

Performance of the American Trade Distributors industry.

The company's shares are down 9.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with GATX (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

