Gateley (Holdings) (LON:GTLY) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of £0.033

The board of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.033 per share on the 31st of March. This means the annual payment is 7.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Gateley (Holdings)'s Payment Could Potentially Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 156.9%. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 92% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

AIM:GTLY Historic Dividend January 18th 2025

Gateley (Holdings)'s Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Gateley (Holdings)'s dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2016, the annual payment back then was £0.0379, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.095. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. Gateley (Holdings) has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings per share has been sinking by 18% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Gateley (Holdings)'s Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

