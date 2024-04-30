Gate Gourmet employees to head back to work after ratifying tentative deal

TORONTO — Employees at airline caterer Gate Gourmet have voted in favour of a tentative deal with management, putting them back on the job Tuesday.

About 800 workers at Toronto's Pearson airport went on strike on April 16, leaving thousands of passengers without meals.

The employees cook, package and deliver food and drinks to planes for service on board. Air Canada and WestJet had to limit their meal offerings during the two-week job action.

Teamsters Canada, which represents the workers, said they would be back on shift Tuesday.

The collective agreement comes after Ontario mediators called picketing workers back to the table Friday for talks with the Swiss-owned company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gate Gourmet is the largest airline catering company operating out of Toronto, with clients that include United Airlines and Delta Air Lines and operations across 33 countries, including eight airports in Canada.

When the strike kicked off, Air Canada said short-haul flights would be most affected, while WestJet said the vast majority of its fleet could experience "inconsistent" menu offerings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press