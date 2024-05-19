Gas Station Tips and Tricks: 3 Ways To Save Money (and Not Just at the Pump)

Mindful Media / Getty Images

With current gas prices constantly fluctuating, many people find themselves unsure of how to properly budget their gas costs.



Sometimes, saving on gas involves making the right decisions before you even arrive at the pump. Here are three tricks you can use to save money when filling up your tank.

Use Rewards

If you find yourself frequenting a certain gas station, whether due to its convenient location or you like the coffee they serve, it might be a good idea to join that gas station’s loyalty program. If there is no loyalty program, grocery stores and credit card companies will sometimes also offer fuel points. With every trip to the gas station, you are accruing points to potentially save money on your next fill up.

Make Strategic Decisions

Choosing the right gas station will save you money before you even pull up to the pump and take out your credit card.

Important factors to consider when filling up your tank are place and time. Gas stations directly off of major highways and in big cities tend to have more expensive gas. Unless there is no other alternative, it is more economical to use apps like GasBuddy to find cheaper, out-of-the-way gas stations.

Holidays are busy periods with many people traveling, so demand for gas will be up. Additionally, gas prices tend to increase toward the end of the year, and planning your budget accordingly may help you manage those price hikes.

Fill Up Early

Filling up your gas tank before work could be more economical and may provide you the ability to save money in the long run. This is because gas expands as it becomes warmer and contracts when it’s cooler. However, there are multiple factors you should consider to determine whether this will be a worthwhile strategy for you, according to a Consumer Reports study.

