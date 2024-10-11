Gas prices in Canada rise at fastest pace since April before Thanksgiving weekend

Advertisement
Jeff Lagerquist
Updated ·5 min read
Don Hallenbeck, right, fills gas tanks as he prepares to stay in his home in advance of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Don Hallenbeck, right, fills gas tanks as he prepares to stay in his home in advance of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Gas prices across Canada rose at the fastest pace since April ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The average price of regular fuel jumped 4.9 cents per litre between Oct. 3 and Oct. 10, according to data from Kalibrate.

Drivers in Fort St. John, B.C. were hit with the biggest increases, as prices climbed 12.9 cents per litre on average. The next-largest gains were in Winnipeg, North Bay, Ont., and Abbotsford, B.C. Meanwhile, Maritime markets from New Brunswick to Prince Edward Island saw minor discounts over the past seven days.

These changes come amid another volatile week for oil prices (CL=F). Global benchmarks fell on Friday as Libya resumed oil production and markets assessed the impact of Hurricane Milton's damage. At the same time, analysts continue to weigh the risk of escalating geopolitical flare-ups in the Middle East.

Helima Croft, RBC's head of global commodity strategy and MENA research, had this to say on Thursday about the ongoing conflict.

"As Israeli officials continue to vow a 'lethal' and 'surprising' response to last week’s Iranian missile attack, we expect that the White House is potentially encouraging Israel to target refineries instead of oil export facilities, arguing that the economic impact would be more directly felt by Iran," she wrote in a research note. "However, U.S. influence may not be as strong as it was in April, when Israel’s response was relatively muted."

Closer to home, En-Pro International's chief petroleum analyst predicts higher fuel costs linked to hurricanes will remain local to the U.S. Gulf region.

"There will be constrictions of supply until these storms subside, but price spikes will be localized to the Florida and southeast U.S. market orbits," Roger McKnight wrote on Thursday.

"There will be no acceleration in pump prices outside this area."

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location

Oct. 3

Oct. 10

Price Change

Canada Average (V)

151.3

156.2

4.9

WHITEHORSE

184.9

184.9

0

VANCOUVER*

170.5

176

5.5

VICTORIA

169.8

174.2

4.4

PRINCE GEORGE

159.6

159.6

0

KAMLOOPS

162.6

163.6

1

KELOWNA

161.8

166.8

5

FORT ST. JOHN

152.4

165.3

12.9

ABBOTSFORD

156.5

166.7

10.2

YELLOWKNIFE

162.9

162.9

0

CALGARY*

151

153.4

2.4

RED DEER

145.2

149

3.8

EDMONTON

144

148.7

4.7

LETHBRIDGE

149.4

147.4

-2

LLOYDMINSTER

142.3

148

5.7

GRANDE PRAIRIE

161.9

161.4

-0.5

REGINA*

148.8

148.8

0

SASKATOON

148.9

148.5

-0.4

PRINCE ALBERT

148.9

148.9

0

MOOSE JAW

150.4

150.4

0

WINNIPEG *

125.3

136.6

11.3

BRANDON

127.3

128.3

1

CITY OF TORONTO*

147.2

152.8

5.6

BRAMPTON

147.4

152.2

4.8

ETOBICOKE

147.2

152.1

4.9

MISSISSAUGA

146.7

151.3

4.6

NORTH YORK

147.7

152.6

4.9

SCARBOROUGH

147.3

152.2

4.9

VAUGHAN/MARKHAM

147.6

152.2

4.6

OTTAWA

146.7

152.7

6

KINGSTON

146.8

147

0.2

PETERBOROUGH

141.9

149.2

7.3

WINDSOR

146.9

151.8

4.9

LONDON

147.6

152.1

4.5

SUDBURY

147

154.7

7.7

SAULT STE MARIE

149.1

149.9

0.8

THUNDER BAY

156.1

154.3

-1.8

NORTH BAY

147.2

158.5

11.3

TIMMINS

153.5

156.8

3.3

HAMILTON

144.4

150.8

6.4

ST. CATHARINES

145.6

150.8

5.2

BARRIE

146.6

151.9

5.3

BRANTFORD

143.5

148.3

4.8

GUELPH

146.5

151.9

5.4

KITCHENER

145

151.8

6.8

OSHAWA

147.5

152.7

5.2

SARNIA

145.9

150.5

4.6

MONTRÉAL*

151.6

157.8

6.2

QUÉBEC

149.3

159.5

10.2

SHERBROOKE

149.8

149.9

0.1

GASPÉ

159.7

160.7

1

CHICOUTIMI

136

140.7

4.7

RIMOUSKI

154.4

162.4

8

TROIS RIVIÈRES

153.4

152.9

-0.5

DRUMMONDVILLE

149.9

159.7

9.8

VAL D'OR

152.6

152.6

0

GATINEAU

138.3

143.8

5.5

SAINT JOHN*

152.6

150.1

-2.5

FREDERICTON

152.5

151

-1.5

MONCTON

153.4

150.4

-3

BATHURST

153.4

151.3

-2.1

EDMUNDSTON

152.4

150.1

-2.3

MIRAMICHI

154.6

152.6

-2

CAMPBELLTON

149.9

149.9

0

SUSSEX

152.8

150.5

-2.3

WOODSTOCK

154.5

152.2

-2.3

HALIFAX*

151.1

150.2

-0.9

SYDNEY

153.1

152.2

-0.9

YARMOUTH

152.1

151.3

-0.8

TRURO

152.3

151.4

-0.9

KENTVILLE

151.7

150.8

-0.9

NEW GLASGOW

152.3

151.4

-0.9

CHARLOTTETOWN*

159.2

159.2

0

ST JOHNS*

159.5

166.5

7

GANDER

162

168.9

6.9

LABRADOR CITY

161

173

12

CORNER BROOK

160.2

167

6.8

GRAND FALLS

162

168.9

6.9

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.