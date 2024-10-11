Gas prices in Canada rise at fastest pace since April before Thanksgiving weekend

Don Hallenbeck, right, fills gas tanks as he prepares to stay in his home in advance of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Gas prices across Canada rose at the fastest pace since April ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The average price of regular fuel jumped 4.9 cents per litre between Oct. 3 and Oct. 10, according to data from Kalibrate.

Drivers in Fort St. John, B.C. were hit with the biggest increases, as prices climbed 12.9 cents per litre on average. The next-largest gains were in Winnipeg, North Bay, Ont., and Abbotsford, B.C. Meanwhile, Maritime markets from New Brunswick to Prince Edward Island saw minor discounts over the past seven days.

These changes come amid another volatile week for oil prices (CL=F). Global benchmarks fell on Friday as Libya resumed oil production and markets assessed the impact of Hurricane Milton's damage. At the same time, analysts continue to weigh the risk of escalating geopolitical flare-ups in the Middle East.

Helima Croft, RBC's head of global commodity strategy and MENA research, had this to say on Thursday about the ongoing conflict.

"As Israeli officials continue to vow a 'lethal' and 'surprising' response to last week’s Iranian missile attack, we expect that the White House is potentially encouraging Israel to target refineries instead of oil export facilities, arguing that the economic impact would be more directly felt by Iran," she wrote in a research note. "However, U.S. influence may not be as strong as it was in April, when Israel’s response was relatively muted."

Closer to home, En-Pro International's chief petroleum analyst predicts higher fuel costs linked to hurricanes will remain local to the U.S. Gulf region.

"There will be constrictions of supply until these storms subside, but price spikes will be localized to the Florida and southeast U.S. market orbits," Roger McKnight wrote on Thursday.

"There will be no acceleration in pump prices outside this area."

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.

Story continues

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location Oct. 3 Oct. 10 Price Change Canada Average (V) 151.3 156.2 4.9 WHITEHORSE 184.9 184.9 0 VANCOUVER* 170.5 176 5.5 VICTORIA 169.8 174.2 4.4 PRINCE GEORGE 159.6 159.6 0 KAMLOOPS 162.6 163.6 1 KELOWNA 161.8 166.8 5 FORT ST. JOHN 152.4 165.3 12.9 ABBOTSFORD 156.5 166.7 10.2 YELLOWKNIFE 162.9 162.9 0 CALGARY* 151 153.4 2.4 RED DEER 145.2 149 3.8 EDMONTON 144 148.7 4.7 LETHBRIDGE 149.4 147.4 -2 LLOYDMINSTER 142.3 148 5.7 GRANDE PRAIRIE 161.9 161.4 -0.5 REGINA* 148.8 148.8 0 SASKATOON 148.9 148.5 -0.4 PRINCE ALBERT 148.9 148.9 0 MOOSE JAW 150.4 150.4 0 WINNIPEG * 125.3 136.6 11.3 BRANDON 127.3 128.3 1 CITY OF TORONTO* 147.2 152.8 5.6 BRAMPTON 147.4 152.2 4.8 ETOBICOKE 147.2 152.1 4.9 MISSISSAUGA 146.7 151.3 4.6 NORTH YORK 147.7 152.6 4.9 SCARBOROUGH 147.3 152.2 4.9 VAUGHAN/MARKHAM 147.6 152.2 4.6 OTTAWA 146.7 152.7 6 KINGSTON 146.8 147 0.2 PETERBOROUGH 141.9 149.2 7.3 WINDSOR 146.9 151.8 4.9 LONDON 147.6 152.1 4.5 SUDBURY 147 154.7 7.7 SAULT STE MARIE 149.1 149.9 0.8 THUNDER BAY 156.1 154.3 -1.8 NORTH BAY 147.2 158.5 11.3 TIMMINS 153.5 156.8 3.3 HAMILTON 144.4 150.8 6.4 ST. CATHARINES 145.6 150.8 5.2 BARRIE 146.6 151.9 5.3 BRANTFORD 143.5 148.3 4.8 GUELPH 146.5 151.9 5.4 KITCHENER 145 151.8 6.8 OSHAWA 147.5 152.7 5.2 SARNIA 145.9 150.5 4.6 MONTRÉAL* 151.6 157.8 6.2 QUÉBEC 149.3 159.5 10.2 SHERBROOKE 149.8 149.9 0.1 GASPÉ 159.7 160.7 1 CHICOUTIMI 136 140.7 4.7 RIMOUSKI 154.4 162.4 8 TROIS RIVIÈRES 153.4 152.9 -0.5 DRUMMONDVILLE 149.9 159.7 9.8 VAL D'OR 152.6 152.6 0 GATINEAU 138.3 143.8 5.5 SAINT JOHN* 152.6 150.1 -2.5 FREDERICTON 152.5 151 -1.5 MONCTON 153.4 150.4 -3 BATHURST 153.4 151.3 -2.1 EDMUNDSTON 152.4 150.1 -2.3 MIRAMICHI 154.6 152.6 -2 CAMPBELLTON 149.9 149.9 0 SUSSEX 152.8 150.5 -2.3 WOODSTOCK 154.5 152.2 -2.3 HALIFAX* 151.1 150.2 -0.9 SYDNEY 153.1 152.2 -0.9 YARMOUTH 152.1 151.3 -0.8 TRURO 152.3 151.4 -0.9 KENTVILLE 151.7 150.8 -0.9 NEW GLASGOW 152.3 151.4 -0.9 CHARLOTTETOWN* 159.2 159.2 0 ST JOHNS* 159.5 166.5 7 GANDER 162 168.9 6.9 LABRADOR CITY 161 173 12 CORNER BROOK 160.2 167 6.8 GRAND FALLS 162 168.9 6.9

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.