Gas prices in Canada rise at fastest pace since April before Thanksgiving weekend
Gas prices across Canada rose at the fastest pace since April ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The average price of regular fuel jumped 4.9 cents per litre between Oct. 3 and Oct. 10, according to data from Kalibrate.
Drivers in Fort St. John, B.C. were hit with the biggest increases, as prices climbed 12.9 cents per litre on average. The next-largest gains were in Winnipeg, North Bay, Ont., and Abbotsford, B.C. Meanwhile, Maritime markets from New Brunswick to Prince Edward Island saw minor discounts over the past seven days.
These changes come amid another volatile week for oil prices (CL=F). Global benchmarks fell on Friday as Libya resumed oil production and markets assessed the impact of Hurricane Milton's damage. At the same time, analysts continue to weigh the risk of escalating geopolitical flare-ups in the Middle East.
Helima Croft, RBC's head of global commodity strategy and MENA research, had this to say on Thursday about the ongoing conflict.
"As Israeli officials continue to vow a 'lethal' and 'surprising' response to last week’s Iranian missile attack, we expect that the White House is potentially encouraging Israel to target refineries instead of oil export facilities, arguing that the economic impact would be more directly felt by Iran," she wrote in a research note. "However, U.S. influence may not be as strong as it was in April, when Israel’s response was relatively muted."
Closer to home, En-Pro International's chief petroleum analyst predicts higher fuel costs linked to hurricanes will remain local to the U.S. Gulf region.
"There will be constrictions of supply until these storms subside, but price spikes will be localized to the Florida and southeast U.S. market orbits," Roger McKnight wrote on Thursday.
"There will be no acceleration in pump prices outside this area."
Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.
(All figures in CAD cents)
Location
Oct. 3
Oct. 10
Price Change
Canada Average (V)
151.3
156.2
4.9
WHITEHORSE
184.9
184.9
0
VANCOUVER*
170.5
176
5.5
VICTORIA
169.8
174.2
4.4
PRINCE GEORGE
159.6
159.6
0
KAMLOOPS
162.6
163.6
1
KELOWNA
161.8
166.8
5
FORT ST. JOHN
152.4
165.3
12.9
ABBOTSFORD
156.5
166.7
10.2
YELLOWKNIFE
162.9
162.9
0
CALGARY*
151
153.4
2.4
RED DEER
145.2
149
3.8
EDMONTON
144
148.7
4.7
LETHBRIDGE
149.4
147.4
-2
LLOYDMINSTER
142.3
148
5.7
GRANDE PRAIRIE
161.9
161.4
-0.5
REGINA*
148.8
148.8
0
SASKATOON
148.9
148.5
-0.4
PRINCE ALBERT
148.9
148.9
0
MOOSE JAW
150.4
150.4
0
WINNIPEG *
125.3
136.6
11.3
BRANDON
127.3
128.3
1
CITY OF TORONTO*
147.2
152.8
5.6
BRAMPTON
147.4
152.2
4.8
ETOBICOKE
147.2
152.1
4.9
MISSISSAUGA
146.7
151.3
4.6
NORTH YORK
147.7
152.6
4.9
SCARBOROUGH
147.3
152.2
4.9
VAUGHAN/MARKHAM
147.6
152.2
4.6
OTTAWA
146.7
152.7
6
KINGSTON
146.8
147
0.2
PETERBOROUGH
141.9
149.2
7.3
WINDSOR
146.9
151.8
4.9
LONDON
147.6
152.1
4.5
SUDBURY
147
154.7
7.7
SAULT STE MARIE
149.1
149.9
0.8
THUNDER BAY
156.1
154.3
-1.8
NORTH BAY
147.2
158.5
11.3
TIMMINS
153.5
156.8
3.3
HAMILTON
144.4
150.8
6.4
ST. CATHARINES
145.6
150.8
5.2
BARRIE
146.6
151.9
5.3
BRANTFORD
143.5
148.3
4.8
GUELPH
146.5
151.9
5.4
KITCHENER
145
151.8
6.8
OSHAWA
147.5
152.7
5.2
SARNIA
145.9
150.5
4.6
MONTRÉAL*
151.6
157.8
6.2
QUÉBEC
149.3
159.5
10.2
SHERBROOKE
149.8
149.9
0.1
GASPÉ
159.7
160.7
1
CHICOUTIMI
136
140.7
4.7
RIMOUSKI
154.4
162.4
8
TROIS RIVIÈRES
153.4
152.9
-0.5
DRUMMONDVILLE
149.9
159.7
9.8
VAL D'OR
152.6
152.6
0
GATINEAU
138.3
143.8
5.5
SAINT JOHN*
152.6
150.1
-2.5
FREDERICTON
152.5
151
-1.5
MONCTON
153.4
150.4
-3
BATHURST
153.4
151.3
-2.1
EDMUNDSTON
152.4
150.1
-2.3
MIRAMICHI
154.6
152.6
-2
CAMPBELLTON
149.9
149.9
0
SUSSEX
152.8
150.5
-2.3
WOODSTOCK
154.5
152.2
-2.3
HALIFAX*
151.1
150.2
-0.9
SYDNEY
153.1
152.2
-0.9
YARMOUTH
152.1
151.3
-0.8
TRURO
152.3
151.4
-0.9
KENTVILLE
151.7
150.8
-0.9
NEW GLASGOW
152.3
151.4
-0.9
CHARLOTTETOWN*
159.2
159.2
0
ST JOHNS*
159.5
166.5
7
GANDER
162
168.9
6.9
LABRADOR CITY
161
173
12
CORNER BROOK
160.2
167
6.8
GRAND FALLS
162
168.9
6.9
Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.
