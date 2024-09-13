Gas prices in Canada drop to lowest national average since February

Vancouver was the only market where gas prices increased between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (The Associated Press)

Gas prices in Canada have dropped to their lowest national average since February, according to data from Kalibrate.

Prices fell 3.4 cents per litre between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12, marking a sixth-consecutive week of declines. The biggest discount was in Sarnia, Ont., at 12 cents per litre. Kingston, Ont. and Brandon, Man. saw prices fall 10 cents. Vancouver was the only market tracked where gas prices increased.

While U.S. crude prices (CL=F) plunged this week to their lowest level since 2021, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan says seasonality is a big factor behind falling pump prices.

"A lot of what we're seeing is seasonal. Gas prices would likely go down this time of year regardless of if oil was stable or even rising," he told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday. "We're also switching back to cheaper winter gasoline."

De Haan expects prices to keep falling. However, he says hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, or rising violence in the Russia-Ukraine war, or the Middle East, are wildcards that could push prices higher.

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location Sept. 5 Sept. 12 Price Change Canada Average (V) 154.4 151 -3.4 WHITEHORSE 184.9 184.9 0 VANCOUVER* 177.1 177.4 0.3 VICTORIA 174.8 172.9 -1.9 PRINCE GEORGE 166.6 162.4 -4.2 KAMLOOPS 164.9 164.9 0 KELOWNA 163.9 161.7 -2.2 FORT ST. JOHN 165.9 159.4 -6.5 ABBOTSFORD 167.9 160.3 -7.6 YELLOWKNIFE 162.9 162.9 0 CALGARY* 142.5 139.9 -2.6 RED DEER 148.5 142 -6.5 EDMONTON 138.7 132.9 -5.8 LETHBRIDGE 156.5 150.1 -6.4 LLOYDMINSTER 144 139.5 -4.5 GRANDE PRAIRIE 161.9 161.9 0 REGINA* 153.2 148.8 -4.4 SASKATOON 152.9 148.7 -4.2 PRINCE ALBERT 153.5 148.9 -4.6 MOOSE JAW 158.9 149.9 -9 WINNIPEG * 137.7 131.8 -5.9 BRANDON 138.6 128.1 -10.5 CITY OF TORONTO* 150.4 146.4 -4 BRAMPTON 150.4 146.5 -3.9 ETOBICOKE 150.5 146.5 -4 MISSISSAUGA 149.9 145.5 -4.4 NORTH YORK 150.8 146.7 -4.1 SCARBOROUGH 150.3 146.5 -3.8 VAUGHAN/MARKHAM 150.3 146 -4.3 OTTAWA 149.6 146.7 -2.9 KINGSTON 150.5 139.8 -10.7 PETERBOROUGH 149.5 144 -5.5 WINDSOR 149.9 145.6 -4.3 LONDON 150.3 146 -4.3 SUDBURY 156.1 154 -2.1 SAULT STE MARIE 153.8 152.9 -0.9 THUNDER BAY 159.9 156.2 -3.7 NORTH BAY 146.3 143.6 -2.7 TIMMINS 160.2 156.3 -3.9 HAMILTON 149.2 144.4 -4.8 ST. CATHARINES 149.9 145.9 -4 BARRIE 149.6 145.9 -3.7 BRANTFORD 146.8 142.3 -4.5 GUELPH 149.7 145.8 -3.9 KITCHENER 149.3 145.9 -3.4 OSHAWA 150.8 146.7 -4.1 SARNIA 152.5 139.7 -12.8 MONTRÉAL* 157.9 153.2 -4.7 QUÉBEC 159.9 157.1 -2.8 SHERBROOKE 165.3 159.9 -5.4 GASPÉ 174.4 167.8 -6.6 CHICOUTIMI 146.9 141.4 -5.5 RIMOUSKI 161.4 154.4 -7 TROIS RIVIÈRES 165.2 160.5 -4.7 DRUMMONDVILLE 164.7 160.7 -4 VAL D'OR 167.6 161.6 -6 GATINEAU 149.6 143.9 -5.7 SAINT JOHN* 157.5 155.6 -1.9 FREDERICTON 158 155.6 -2.4 MONCTON 158.2 155.8 -2.4 BATHURST 158.1 155.8 -2.3 EDMUNDSTON 157 154.6 -2.4 MIRAMICHI 159.3 157 -2.3 CAMPBELLTON 159.4 156.9 -2.5 SUSSEX 157.8 156.7 -1.1 WOODSTOCK 159.3 156.9 -2.4 HALIFAX* 160.7 155.8 -4.9 SYDNEY 162.7 157.8 -4.9 YARMOUTH 161.8 156.8 -5 TRURO 161.9 157 -4.9 KENTVILLE 161.3 156.4 -4.9 NEW GLASGOW 161.9 157 -4.9 CHARLOTTETOWN* 164.3 159.7 -4.6 ST JOHNS* 166.3 160.4 -5.9 GANDER 168.8 163 -5.8 LABRADOR CITY 172.9 167 -5.9 CORNER BROOK 166.9 161.2 -5.7 GRAND FALLS 168.8 163 -5.8

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.