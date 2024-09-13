Advertisement
Canada markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,475.14
    +263.97 (+1.14%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,595.76
    +41.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • DOW

    41,096.77
    +235.06 (+0.58%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7356
    -0.0008 (-0.11%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    69.86
    +0.89 (+1.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    79,032.20
    +155.90 (+0.20%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.77
    +0.04 (+5.18%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,595.00
    +14.40 (+0.56%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,129.43
    +25.58 (+1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6800
    +0.0270 (+0.74%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    19,458.50
    +11.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.92
    -0.15 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,265.64
    +24.67 (+0.30%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,581.76
    -251.51 (-0.68%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6632
    -0.0015 (-0.23%)
     

Gas prices in Canada drop to lowest national average since February

Jeff Lagerquist
·4 min read
Vancouver was the only market where gas prices increased between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Vancouver was the only market where gas prices increased between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (The Associated Press)

Gas prices in Canada have dropped to their lowest national average since February, according to data from Kalibrate.

Prices fell 3.4 cents per litre between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12, marking a sixth-consecutive week of declines. The biggest discount was in Sarnia, Ont., at 12 cents per litre. Kingston, Ont. and Brandon, Man. saw prices fall 10 cents. Vancouver was the only market tracked where gas prices increased.

While U.S. crude prices (CL=F) plunged this week to their lowest level since 2021, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan says seasonality is a big factor behind falling pump prices.

"A lot of what we're seeing is seasonal. Gas prices would likely go down this time of year regardless of if oil was stable or even rising," he told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday. "We're also switching back to cheaper winter gasoline."

De Haan expects prices to keep falling. However, he says hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, or rising violence in the Russia-Ukraine war, or the Middle East, are wildcards that could push prices higher.

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location

Sept. 5

Sept. 12

Price Change

Canada Average (V)

154.4

151

-3.4

WHITEHORSE

184.9

184.9

0

VANCOUVER*

177.1

177.4

0.3

VICTORIA

174.8

172.9

-1.9

PRINCE GEORGE

166.6

162.4

-4.2

KAMLOOPS

164.9

164.9

0

KELOWNA

163.9

161.7

-2.2

FORT ST. JOHN

165.9

159.4

-6.5

ABBOTSFORD

167.9

160.3

-7.6

YELLOWKNIFE

162.9

162.9

0

CALGARY*

142.5

139.9

-2.6

RED DEER

148.5

142

-6.5

EDMONTON

138.7

132.9

-5.8

LETHBRIDGE

156.5

150.1

-6.4

LLOYDMINSTER

144

139.5

-4.5

GRANDE PRAIRIE

161.9

161.9

0

REGINA*

153.2

148.8

-4.4

SASKATOON

152.9

148.7

-4.2

PRINCE ALBERT

153.5

148.9

-4.6

MOOSE JAW

158.9

149.9

-9

WINNIPEG *

137.7

131.8

-5.9

BRANDON

138.6

128.1

-10.5

CITY OF TORONTO*

150.4

146.4

-4

BRAMPTON

150.4

146.5

-3.9

ETOBICOKE

150.5

146.5

-4

MISSISSAUGA

149.9

145.5

-4.4

NORTH YORK

150.8

146.7

-4.1

SCARBOROUGH

150.3

146.5

-3.8

VAUGHAN/MARKHAM

150.3

146

-4.3

OTTAWA

149.6

146.7

-2.9

KINGSTON

150.5

139.8

-10.7

PETERBOROUGH

149.5

144

-5.5

WINDSOR

149.9

145.6

-4.3

LONDON

150.3

146

-4.3

SUDBURY

156.1

154

-2.1

SAULT STE MARIE

153.8

152.9

-0.9

THUNDER BAY

159.9

156.2

-3.7

NORTH BAY

146.3

143.6

-2.7

TIMMINS

160.2

156.3

-3.9

HAMILTON

149.2

144.4

-4.8

ST. CATHARINES

149.9

145.9

-4

BARRIE

149.6

145.9

-3.7

BRANTFORD

146.8

142.3

-4.5

GUELPH

149.7

145.8

-3.9

KITCHENER

149.3

145.9

-3.4

OSHAWA

150.8

146.7

-4.1

SARNIA

152.5

139.7

-12.8

MONTRÉAL*

157.9

153.2

-4.7

QUÉBEC

159.9

157.1

-2.8

SHERBROOKE

165.3

159.9

-5.4

GASPÉ

174.4

167.8

-6.6

CHICOUTIMI

146.9

141.4

-5.5

RIMOUSKI

161.4

154.4

-7

TROIS RIVIÈRES

165.2

160.5

-4.7

DRUMMONDVILLE

164.7

160.7

-4

VAL D'OR

167.6

161.6

-6

GATINEAU

149.6

143.9

-5.7

SAINT JOHN*

157.5

155.6

-1.9

FREDERICTON

158

155.6

-2.4

MONCTON

158.2

155.8

-2.4

BATHURST

158.1

155.8

-2.3

EDMUNDSTON

157

154.6

-2.4

MIRAMICHI

159.3

157

-2.3

CAMPBELLTON

159.4

156.9

-2.5

SUSSEX

157.8

156.7

-1.1

WOODSTOCK

159.3

156.9

-2.4

HALIFAX*

160.7

155.8

-4.9

SYDNEY

162.7

157.8

-4.9

YARMOUTH

161.8

156.8

-5

TRURO

161.9

157

-4.9

KENTVILLE

161.3

156.4

-4.9

NEW GLASGOW

161.9

157

-4.9

CHARLOTTETOWN*

164.3

159.7

-4.6

ST JOHNS*

166.3

160.4

-5.9

GANDER

168.8

163

-5.8

LABRADOR CITY

172.9

167

-5.9

CORNER BROOK

166.9

161.2

-5.7

GRAND FALLS

168.8

163

-5.8

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.