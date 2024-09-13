Gas prices in Canada drop to lowest national average since February
Gas prices in Canada have dropped to their lowest national average since February, according to data from Kalibrate.
Prices fell 3.4 cents per litre between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12, marking a sixth-consecutive week of declines. The biggest discount was in Sarnia, Ont., at 12 cents per litre. Kingston, Ont. and Brandon, Man. saw prices fall 10 cents. Vancouver was the only market tracked where gas prices increased.
While U.S. crude prices (CL=F) plunged this week to their lowest level since 2021, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan says seasonality is a big factor behind falling pump prices.
"A lot of what we're seeing is seasonal. Gas prices would likely go down this time of year regardless of if oil was stable or even rising," he told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday. "We're also switching back to cheaper winter gasoline."
De Haan expects prices to keep falling. However, he says hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, or rising violence in the Russia-Ukraine war, or the Middle East, are wildcards that could push prices higher.
Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.
(All figures in CAD cents)
Location
Sept. 5
Sept. 12
Price Change
Canada Average (V)
154.4
151
-3.4
WHITEHORSE
184.9
184.9
0
VANCOUVER*
177.1
177.4
0.3
VICTORIA
174.8
172.9
-1.9
PRINCE GEORGE
166.6
162.4
-4.2
KAMLOOPS
164.9
164.9
0
KELOWNA
163.9
161.7
-2.2
FORT ST. JOHN
165.9
159.4
-6.5
ABBOTSFORD
167.9
160.3
-7.6
YELLOWKNIFE
162.9
162.9
0
CALGARY*
142.5
139.9
-2.6
RED DEER
148.5
142
-6.5
EDMONTON
138.7
132.9
-5.8
LETHBRIDGE
156.5
150.1
-6.4
LLOYDMINSTER
144
139.5
-4.5
GRANDE PRAIRIE
161.9
161.9
0
REGINA*
153.2
148.8
-4.4
SASKATOON
152.9
148.7
-4.2
PRINCE ALBERT
153.5
148.9
-4.6
MOOSE JAW
158.9
149.9
-9
WINNIPEG *
137.7
131.8
-5.9
BRANDON
138.6
128.1
-10.5
CITY OF TORONTO*
150.4
146.4
-4
BRAMPTON
150.4
146.5
-3.9
ETOBICOKE
150.5
146.5
-4
MISSISSAUGA
149.9
145.5
-4.4
NORTH YORK
150.8
146.7
-4.1
SCARBOROUGH
150.3
146.5
-3.8
VAUGHAN/MARKHAM
150.3
146
-4.3
OTTAWA
149.6
146.7
-2.9
KINGSTON
150.5
139.8
-10.7
PETERBOROUGH
149.5
144
-5.5
WINDSOR
149.9
145.6
-4.3
LONDON
150.3
146
-4.3
SUDBURY
156.1
154
-2.1
SAULT STE MARIE
153.8
152.9
-0.9
THUNDER BAY
159.9
156.2
-3.7
NORTH BAY
146.3
143.6
-2.7
TIMMINS
160.2
156.3
-3.9
HAMILTON
149.2
144.4
-4.8
ST. CATHARINES
149.9
145.9
-4
BARRIE
149.6
145.9
-3.7
BRANTFORD
146.8
142.3
-4.5
GUELPH
149.7
145.8
-3.9
KITCHENER
149.3
145.9
-3.4
OSHAWA
150.8
146.7
-4.1
SARNIA
152.5
139.7
-12.8
MONTRÉAL*
157.9
153.2
-4.7
QUÉBEC
159.9
157.1
-2.8
SHERBROOKE
165.3
159.9
-5.4
GASPÉ
174.4
167.8
-6.6
CHICOUTIMI
146.9
141.4
-5.5
RIMOUSKI
161.4
154.4
-7
TROIS RIVIÈRES
165.2
160.5
-4.7
DRUMMONDVILLE
164.7
160.7
-4
VAL D'OR
167.6
161.6
-6
GATINEAU
149.6
143.9
-5.7
SAINT JOHN*
157.5
155.6
-1.9
FREDERICTON
158
155.6
-2.4
MONCTON
158.2
155.8
-2.4
BATHURST
158.1
155.8
-2.3
EDMUNDSTON
157
154.6
-2.4
MIRAMICHI
159.3
157
-2.3
CAMPBELLTON
159.4
156.9
-2.5
SUSSEX
157.8
156.7
-1.1
WOODSTOCK
159.3
156.9
-2.4
HALIFAX*
160.7
155.8
-4.9
SYDNEY
162.7
157.8
-4.9
YARMOUTH
161.8
156.8
-5
TRURO
161.9
157
-4.9
KENTVILLE
161.3
156.4
-4.9
NEW GLASGOW
161.9
157
-4.9
CHARLOTTETOWN*
164.3
159.7
-4.6
ST JOHNS*
166.3
160.4
-5.9
GANDER
168.8
163
-5.8
LABRADOR CITY
172.9
167
-5.9
CORNER BROOK
166.9
161.2
-5.7
GRAND FALLS
168.8
163
-5.8
Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.
