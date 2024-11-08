Gas prices: How Trump 2.0 could spike fuel costs

Gas prices gained an average of 1.7 cents per litre of regular fuel across Canada over the past week, according to data from Kalibrate.

Donald Trump's win on Tuesday has industry analysts warning costs may rise if the president-elect takes a hardline stance on Iran during his second term in the White House.

"Crude prices may spike if the Trump administration heats up sanctions on Iranian oil shipments, which will tighten supply and automatically increase crude and pump prices," EnPro chief petroleum analyst Roger McKnight wrote in a blog on Thursday.

"A more aggressive ‘stand by Israel against Iran’ approach . . . could escalate the risk of increased military intervention."

Trump's inauguration date is set for Jan. 20. During his first term in office, he pursued a "maximum pressure" strategy of punishing sanctions on Iran.

However, Trump also vowed on the campaign trail to cut energy prices in half within one year of taking office, primarily by expediting permits to expand U.S. oil drilling, and rolling back climate restrictions.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, sees Trump's return as a net-positive for oil companies, while acknowledging more pressure on Iran could run up prices.

"I do not foresee Trump’s promise of cutting energy prices in half as realistic," he added in a social media post.

This week, average pump prices increased throughout most of Ontario. Chicoutimi, Que. booked the biggest seven-day gain, at 11.1 cents per litre. Calgary saw the largest decline, with prices dropping 4.7 cents between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location Oct. 31 Nov. 7 Price Change Canada Average (V) 152.2 153.9 1.7 WHITEHORSE 184.9 184.9 0 VANCOUVER* 172 174.6 2.6 VICTORIA 171.9 171.6 -0.3 PRINCE GEORGE 159.9 158.7 -1.2 KAMLOOPS 159 158 -1 KELOWNA 156.1 155.7 -0.4 FORT ST. JOHN 156.4 154.9 -1.5 ABBOTSFORD 165.3 166.8 1.5 YELLOWKNIFE 162.9 162.9 0 CALGARY* 143.6 138.9 -4.7 RED DEER 144.8 140.7 -4.1 EDMONTON 139.2 136.6 -2.6 LETHBRIDGE 145.4 145.4 0 LLOYDMINSTER 139.2 137.4 -1.8 GRANDE PRAIRIE 155.9 153.7 -2.2 REGINA* 146.8 146.8 0 SASKATOON 143.7 143.7 0 PRINCE ALBERT 143.9 143.9 0 MOOSE JAW 148.9 147.9 -1 WINNIPEG * 125.8 122.8 -3 BRANDON 121.9 121.7 -0.2 CITY OF TORONTO* 149.4 153.4 4 BRAMPTON 149.5 153.6 4.1 ETOBICOKE 148.8 153.5 4.7 MISSISSAUGA 148.4 152.6 4.2 NORTH YORK 149.7 153.7 4 SCARBOROUGH 149.7 153.2 3.5 VAUGHAN/MARKHAM 149.9 153.6 3.7 OTTAWA 148.7 153.7 5 KINGSTON 143.8 144 0.2 PETERBOROUGH 139.6 137.2 -2.4 WINDSOR 148.9 152.7 3.8 LONDON 149.6 153 3.4 SUDBURY 150.7 155.2 4.5 SAULT STE MARIE 148.7 148.7 0 THUNDER BAY 158.9 155.3 -3.6 NORTH BAY 156.3 156.2 -0.1 TIMMINS 158.8 158.7 -0.1 HAMILTON 147.5 150.8 3.3 ST. CATHARINES 147.7 151.3 3.6 BARRIE 148.6 152.6 4 BRANTFORD 146.3 148.9 2.6 GUELPH 148.8 152.5 3.7 KITCHENER 148.9 152.8 3.9 OSHAWA 149.7 153.5 3.8 SARNIA 149.2 146.8 -2.4 MONTRÉAL* 154.9 158.3 3.4 QUÉBEC 153.9 154.8 0.9 SHERBROOKE 149 148.2 -0.8 GASPÉ 162.4 162.4 0 CHICOUTIMI 133 144.1 11.1 RIMOUSKI 150.3 148.4 -1.9 TROIS RIVIÈRES 152.4 152.4 0 DRUMMONDVILLE 155.9 152.7 -3.2 VAL D'OR 152.6 152.6 0 GATINEAU 146.5 149.4 2.9 SAINT JOHN* 156.1 155.2 -0.9 FREDERICTON 156.6 155.7 -0.9 MONCTON 156.9 156 -0.9 BATHURST 156.6 155.7 -0.9 EDMUNDSTON 155.7 154.7 -1 MIRAMICHI 157.6 157.3 -0.3 CAMPBELLTON 157.9 153.9 -4 SUSSEX 156.3 155.3 -1 WOODSTOCK 157.9 156.9 -1 HALIFAX* 155.9 155 -0.9 SYDNEY 157.8 156.9 -0.9 YARMOUTH 156.9 156 -0.9 TRURO 157 156.1 -0.9 KENTVILLE 156.5 155.5 -1 NEW GLASGOW 157 156.1 -0.9 CHARLOTTETOWN* 163.8 162.6 -1.2 ST JOHNS* 165.6 165.2 -0.4 GANDER 168 167.7 -0.3 LABRADOR CITY 172.2 171.8 -0.4 CORNER BROOK 166.3 165.9 -0.4 GRAND FALLS 167.9 167.7 -0.2

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

