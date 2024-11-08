Gas prices: How Trump 2.0 could spike fuel costs

In This Article:
Gas prices gained an average of 1.7 cents per litre of regular fuel across Canada over the past week, according to data from Kalibrate.
Donald Trump's win on Tuesday has industry analysts warning costs may rise if the president-elect takes a hardline stance on Iran during his second term in the White House.
"Crude prices may spike if the Trump administration heats up sanctions on Iranian oil shipments, which will tighten supply and automatically increase crude and pump prices," EnPro chief petroleum analyst Roger McKnight wrote in a blog on Thursday.
"A more aggressive ‘stand by Israel against Iran’ approach . . . could escalate the risk of increased military intervention."
Trump's inauguration date is set for Jan. 20. During his first term in office, he pursued a "maximum pressure" strategy of punishing sanctions on Iran.
However, Trump also vowed on the campaign trail to cut energy prices in half within one year of taking office, primarily by expediting permits to expand U.S. oil drilling, and rolling back climate restrictions.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, sees Trump's return as a net-positive for oil companies, while acknowledging more pressure on Iran could run up prices.
"I do not foresee Trump’s promise of cutting energy prices in half as realistic," he added in a social media post.
This week, average pump prices increased throughout most of Ontario. Chicoutimi, Que. booked the biggest seven-day gain, at 11.1 cents per litre. Calgary saw the largest decline, with prices dropping 4.7 cents between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.
Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.
(All figures in CAD cents)
|
Location
|
Oct. 31
|
Nov. 7
|
Price Change
|
Canada Average (V)
|
152.2
|
153.9
|
1.7
|
WHITEHORSE
|
184.9
|
184.9
|
0
|
VANCOUVER*
|
172
|
174.6
|
2.6
|
VICTORIA
|
171.9
|
171.6
|
-0.3
|
PRINCE GEORGE
|
159.9
|
158.7
|
-1.2
|
KAMLOOPS
|
159
|
158
|
-1
|
KELOWNA
|
156.1
|
155.7
|
-0.4
|
FORT ST. JOHN
|
156.4
|
154.9
|
-1.5
|
ABBOTSFORD
|
165.3
|
166.8
|
1.5
|
YELLOWKNIFE
|
162.9
|
162.9
|
0
|
CALGARY*
|
143.6
|
138.9
|
-4.7
|
RED DEER
|
144.8
|
140.7
|
-4.1
|
EDMONTON
|
139.2
|
136.6
|
-2.6
|
LETHBRIDGE
|
145.4
|
145.4
|
0
|
LLOYDMINSTER
|
139.2
|
137.4
|
-1.8
|
GRANDE PRAIRIE
|
155.9
|
153.7
|
-2.2
|
REGINA*
|
146.8
|
146.8
|
0
|
SASKATOON
|
143.7
|
143.7
|
0
|
PRINCE ALBERT
|
143.9
|
143.9
|
0
|
MOOSE JAW
|
148.9
|
147.9
|
-1
|
WINNIPEG *
|
125.8
|
122.8
|
-3
|
BRANDON
|
121.9
|
121.7
|
-0.2
|
CITY OF TORONTO*
|
149.4
|
153.4
|
4
|
BRAMPTON
|
149.5
|
153.6
|
4.1
|
ETOBICOKE
|
148.8
|
153.5
|
4.7
|
MISSISSAUGA
|
148.4
|
152.6
|
4.2
|
NORTH YORK
|
149.7
|
153.7
|
4
|
SCARBOROUGH
|
149.7
|
153.2
|
3.5
|
VAUGHAN/MARKHAM
|
149.9
|
153.6
|
3.7
|
OTTAWA
|
148.7
|
153.7
|
5
|
KINGSTON
|
143.8
|
144
|
0.2
|
PETERBOROUGH
|
139.6
|
137.2
|
-2.4
|
WINDSOR
|
148.9
|
152.7
|
3.8
|
LONDON
|
149.6
|
153
|
3.4
|
SUDBURY
|
150.7
|
155.2
|
4.5
|
SAULT STE MARIE
|
148.7
|
148.7
|
0
|
THUNDER BAY
|
158.9
|
155.3
|
-3.6
|
NORTH BAY
|
156.3
|
156.2
|
-0.1
|
TIMMINS
|
158.8
|
158.7
|
-0.1
|
HAMILTON
|
147.5
|
150.8
|
3.3
|
ST. CATHARINES
|
147.7
|
151.3
|
3.6
|
BARRIE
|
148.6
|
152.6
|
4
|
BRANTFORD
|
146.3
|
148.9
|
2.6
|
GUELPH
|
148.8
|
152.5
|
3.7
|
KITCHENER
|
148.9
|
152.8
|
3.9
|
OSHAWA
|
149.7
|
153.5
|
3.8
|
SARNIA
|
149.2
|
146.8
|
-2.4
|
MONTRÉAL*
|
154.9
|
158.3
|
3.4
|
QUÉBEC
|
153.9
|
154.8
|
0.9
|
SHERBROOKE
|
149
|
148.2
|
-0.8
|
GASPÉ
|
162.4
|
162.4
|
0
|
CHICOUTIMI
|
133
|
144.1
|
11.1
|
RIMOUSKI
|
150.3
|
148.4
|
-1.9
|
TROIS RIVIÈRES
|
152.4
|
152.4
|
0
|
DRUMMONDVILLE
|
155.9
|
152.7
|
-3.2
|
VAL D'OR
|
152.6
|
152.6
|
0
|
GATINEAU
|
146.5
|
149.4
|
2.9
|
SAINT JOHN*
|
156.1
|
155.2
|
-0.9
|
FREDERICTON
|
156.6
|
155.7
|
-0.9
|
MONCTON
|
156.9
|
156
|
-0.9
|
BATHURST
|
156.6
|
155.7
|
-0.9
|
EDMUNDSTON
|
155.7
|
154.7
|
-1
|
MIRAMICHI
|
157.6
|
157.3
|
-0.3
|
CAMPBELLTON
|
157.9
|
153.9
|
-4
|
SUSSEX
|
156.3
|
155.3
|
-1
|
WOODSTOCK
|
157.9
|
156.9
|
-1
|
HALIFAX*
|
155.9
|
155
|
-0.9
|
SYDNEY
|
157.8
|
156.9
|
-0.9
|
YARMOUTH
|
156.9
|
156
|
-0.9
|
TRURO
|
157
|
156.1
|
-0.9
|
KENTVILLE
|
156.5
|
155.5
|
-1
|
NEW GLASGOW
|
157
|
156.1
|
-0.9
|
CHARLOTTETOWN*
|
163.8
|
162.6
|
-1.2
|
ST JOHNS*
|
165.6
|
165.2
|
-0.4
|
GANDER
|
168
|
167.7
|
-0.3
|
LABRADOR CITY
|
172.2
|
171.8
|
-0.4
|
CORNER BROOK
|
166.3
|
165.9
|
-0.4
|
GRAND FALLS
|
167.9
|
167.7
|
-0.2
Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.
