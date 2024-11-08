Yahoo Finance Canada

Gas prices: How Trump 2.0 could spike fuel costs

Gas prices could rise if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump reprises his tough stance on Iran. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Gas prices could rise if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump reprises his tough stance on Iran. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) · The Associated Press
Jeff Lagerquist
Gas prices gained an average of 1.7 cents per litre of regular fuel across Canada over the past week, according to data from Kalibrate.

Donald Trump's win on Tuesday has industry analysts warning costs may rise if the president-elect takes a hardline stance on Iran during his second term in the White House.

"Crude prices may spike if the Trump administration heats up sanctions on Iranian oil shipments, which will tighten supply and automatically increase crude and pump prices," EnPro chief petroleum analyst Roger McKnight wrote in a blog on Thursday.

"A more aggressive ‘stand by Israel against Iran’ approach . . . could escalate the risk of increased military intervention."

Trump's inauguration date is set for Jan. 20. During his first term in office, he pursued a "maximum pressure" strategy of punishing sanctions on Iran.

However, Trump also vowed on the campaign trail to cut energy prices in half within one year of taking office, primarily by expediting permits to expand U.S. oil drilling, and rolling back climate restrictions.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, sees Trump's return as a net-positive for oil companies, while acknowledging more pressure on Iran could run up prices.

"I do not foresee Trump’s promise of cutting energy prices in half as realistic," he added in a social media post.

This week, average pump prices increased throughout most of Ontario. Chicoutimi, Que. booked the biggest seven-day gain, at 11.1 cents per litre. Calgary saw the largest decline, with prices dropping 4.7 cents between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location

Oct. 31

Nov. 7

Price Change

Canada Average (V)

152.2

153.9

1.7

WHITEHORSE

184.9

184.9

0

VANCOUVER*

172

174.6

2.6

VICTORIA

171.9

171.6

-0.3

PRINCE GEORGE

159.9

158.7

-1.2

KAMLOOPS

159

158

-1

KELOWNA

156.1

155.7

-0.4

FORT ST. JOHN

156.4

154.9

-1.5

ABBOTSFORD

165.3

166.8

1.5

YELLOWKNIFE

162.9

162.9

0

CALGARY*

143.6

138.9

-4.7

RED DEER

144.8

140.7

-4.1

EDMONTON

139.2

136.6

-2.6

LETHBRIDGE

145.4

145.4

0

LLOYDMINSTER

139.2

137.4

-1.8

GRANDE PRAIRIE

155.9

153.7

-2.2

REGINA*

146.8

146.8

0

SASKATOON

143.7

143.7

0

PRINCE ALBERT

143.9

143.9

0

MOOSE JAW

148.9

147.9

-1

WINNIPEG *

125.8

122.8

-3

BRANDON

121.9

121.7

-0.2

CITY OF TORONTO*

149.4

153.4

4

BRAMPTON

149.5

153.6

4.1

ETOBICOKE

148.8

153.5

4.7

MISSISSAUGA

148.4

152.6

4.2

NORTH YORK

149.7

153.7

4

SCARBOROUGH

149.7

153.2

3.5

VAUGHAN/MARKHAM

149.9

153.6

3.7

OTTAWA

148.7

153.7

5

KINGSTON

143.8

144

0.2

PETERBOROUGH

139.6

137.2

-2.4

WINDSOR

148.9

152.7

3.8

LONDON

149.6

153

3.4

SUDBURY

150.7

155.2

4.5

SAULT STE MARIE

148.7

148.7

0

THUNDER BAY

158.9

155.3

-3.6

NORTH BAY

156.3

156.2

-0.1

TIMMINS

158.8

158.7

-0.1

HAMILTON

147.5

150.8

3.3

ST. CATHARINES

147.7

151.3

3.6

BARRIE

148.6

152.6

4

BRANTFORD

146.3

148.9

2.6

GUELPH

148.8

152.5

3.7

KITCHENER

148.9

152.8

3.9

OSHAWA

149.7

153.5

3.8

SARNIA

149.2

146.8

-2.4

MONTRÉAL*

154.9

158.3

3.4

QUÉBEC

153.9

154.8

0.9

SHERBROOKE

149

148.2

-0.8

GASPÉ

162.4

162.4

0

CHICOUTIMI

133

144.1

11.1

RIMOUSKI

150.3

148.4

-1.9

TROIS RIVIÈRES

152.4

152.4

0

DRUMMONDVILLE

155.9

152.7

-3.2

VAL D'OR

152.6

152.6

0

GATINEAU

146.5

149.4

2.9

SAINT JOHN*

156.1

155.2

-0.9

FREDERICTON

156.6

155.7

-0.9

MONCTON

156.9

156

-0.9

BATHURST

156.6

155.7

-0.9

EDMUNDSTON

155.7

154.7

-1

MIRAMICHI

157.6

157.3

-0.3

CAMPBELLTON

157.9

153.9

-4

SUSSEX

156.3

155.3

-1

WOODSTOCK

157.9

156.9

-1

HALIFAX*

155.9

155

-0.9

SYDNEY

157.8

156.9

-0.9

YARMOUTH

156.9

156

-0.9

TRURO

157

156.1

-0.9

KENTVILLE

156.5

155.5

-1

NEW GLASGOW

157

156.1

-0.9

CHARLOTTETOWN*

163.8

162.6

-1.2

ST JOHNS*

165.6

165.2

-0.4

GANDER

168

167.7

-0.3

LABRADOR CITY

172.2

171.8

-0.4

CORNER BROOK

166.3

165.9

-0.4

GRAND FALLS

167.9

167.7

-0.2

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

