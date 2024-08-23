Gas prices fall across Canada following 'summer peak' prediction
Gas prices fell an average of six cents per litre of regular fuel in cities across Canada over the past week. The decline follows a prediction earlier this month that peak summer prices are in the rearview mirror.
Sarnia, Ont. booked a double-digit drop, with prices falling 16.1 cents between Aug. 15 and Aug. 22. Kingston, Ont., Gatineau, Que., and Abbotsford, B.C. were among the cities with the biggest discounts. North Bay, Ont. was one of the few markets where prices increased.
The broad-based decline follows rising fuel prices in July. According to Statistics Canada's latest inflation reading, gas prices rose 2.4 per cent versus June. Prices in July were up 1.9 per cent year-over-year. The agency says this was due in part to reduced supply amid a refinery shutdown in the Midwestern United States.
According to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, new light-vehicle sales last month saw gains in the Maritime provinces. The research firm says 161,000 units were sold.
"The Atlantic region in particular saw strong sales increases for the month, with Newfoundland up an estimated 41.2 per cent, P.E.I. up 39.7 per cent, Nova Scotia up 31.6 per cent, and New Brunswick up 22 per cent," DesRosiers' researchers wrote on Wednesday.
(All figures in CAD cents)
Location
August 15
August 22
Price Change
Canada Average (V)
166.6
160.6
-6
WHITEHORSE
189.9
189.9
0
VANCOUVER*
180.3
173.4
-6.9
VICTORIA
175.6
174.9
-0.7
PRINCE GEORGE
174.1
174.1
0
KAMLOOPS
171.6
166.6
-5
KELOWNA
175.1
170.8
-4.3
FORT ST. JOHN
174.2
170.4
-3.8
ABBOTSFORD
166.8
158.7
-8.1
YELLOWKNIFE
162.9
162.9
0
CALGARY*
156.8
151.7
-5.1
RED DEER
157.1
153.5
-3.6
EDMONTON
157.2
148.7
-8.5
LETHBRIDGE
163.9
161.5
-2.4
LLOYDMINSTER
157.9
150
-7.9
GRANDE PRAIRIE
161.9
161.9
0
REGINA*
165.5
164.4
-1.1
SASKATOON
168.3
162.1
-6.2
PRINCE ALBERT
164.9
163.6
-1.3
MOOSE JAW
167.9
167.7
-0.2
WINNIPEG *
149.6
143.2
-6.4
BRANDON
149.6
144.4
-5.2
CITY OF TORONTO*
164
157.4
-6.6
BRAMPTON
163.4
157.4
-6
ETOBICOKE
163.6
157.1
-6.5
MISSISSAUGA
163.1
156.4
-6.7
NORTH YORK
164.1
157.8
-6.3
SCARBOROUGH
163.2
157.2
-6
VAUGHAN/MARKHAM
164.1
157.8
-6.3
OTTAWA
164.7
156.7
-8
KINGSTON
161.7
152.6
-9.1
PETERBOROUGH
163.6
159
-4.6
WINDSOR
163.1
156.7
-6.4
LONDON
163.8
157.3
-6.5
SUDBURY
162.2
159.9
-2.3
SAULT STE MARIE
159.6
159.5
-0.1
THUNDER BAY
176.2
172.3
-3.9
NORTH BAY
160.2
165.5
5.3
TIMMINS
171.5
170.7
-0.8
HAMILTON
161.9
156.1
-5.8
ST. CATHARINES
162.5
156
-6.5
BARRIE
163.6
156.5
-7.1
BRANTFORD
162
154.7
-7.3
GUELPH
163.2
156.7
-6.5
KITCHENER
162.5
156.3
-6.2
OSHAWA
164.4
157.8
-6.6
SARNIA
165.2
149.1
-16.1
MONTRÉAL*
173.1
165.4
-7.7
QUÉBEC
167.1
165.7
-1.4
SHERBROOKE
170.5
169.3
-1.2
GASPÉ
174.4
174.4
0
CHICOUTIMI
155.1
151.8
-3.3
RIMOUSKI
165.4
165.4
0
TROIS RIVIÈRES
170.7
166.8
-3.9
DRUMMONDVILLE
168.7
167.9
-0.8
VAL D'OR
172.6
172.7
0.1
GATINEAU
163.3
154.5
-8.8
SAINT JOHN*
166.2
166.9
0.7
FREDERICTON
166.6
167.5
0.9
MONCTON
166.9
167.6
0.7
BATHURST
167.5
167.4
-0.1
EDMUNDSTON
165.8
166.6
0.8
MIRAMICHI
167.7
168.8
1.1
CAMPBELLTON
167.9
167.9
0
SUSSEX
166.5
167.1
0.6
WOODSTOCK
167.9
168.7
0.8
HALIFAX*
168.8
168.8
0
SYDNEY
170.7
170.7
0
YARMOUTH
169.8
169.8
0
TRURO
169.9
169.9
0
KENTVILLE
169.3
169.3
0
NEW GLASGOW
169.9
169.9
0
CHARLOTTETOWN*
173.5
173.5
0
ST JOHNS*
177.4
172.7
-4.7
GANDER
180
175.3
-4.7
LABRADOR CITY
184
179.3
-4.7
CORNER BROOK
178.1
173.5
-4.6
GRAND FALLS
177.9
175.3
-2.6
Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.
