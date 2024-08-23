Advertisement
Gas prices fall across Canada following 'summer peak' prediction

Jeff Lagerquist
·4 min read
A man pumps gas at a gas station in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A man pumps gas at a gas station in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Gas prices fell an average of six cents per litre of regular fuel in cities across Canada over the past week. The decline follows a prediction earlier this month that peak summer prices are in the rearview mirror.

Sarnia, Ont. booked a double-digit drop, with prices falling 16.1 cents between Aug. 15 and Aug. 22. Kingston, Ont., Gatineau, Que., and Abbotsford, B.C. were among the cities with the biggest discounts. North Bay, Ont. was one of the few markets where prices increased.

The broad-based decline follows rising fuel prices in July. According to Statistics Canada's latest inflation reading, gas prices rose 2.4 per cent versus June. Prices in July were up 1.9 per cent year-over-year. The agency says this was due in part to reduced supply amid a refinery shutdown in the Midwestern United States.

According to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, new light-vehicle sales last month saw gains in the Maritime provinces. The research firm says 161,000 units were sold.

"The Atlantic region in particular saw strong sales increases for the month, with Newfoundland up an estimated 41.2 per cent, P.E.I. up 39.7 per cent, Nova Scotia up 31.6 per cent, and New Brunswick up 22 per cent," DesRosiers' researchers wrote on Wednesday.

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location

August 15

August 22

Price Change

Canada Average (V)

166.6

160.6

-6

WHITEHORSE

189.9

189.9

0

VANCOUVER*

180.3

173.4

-6.9

VICTORIA

175.6

174.9

-0.7

PRINCE GEORGE

174.1

174.1

0

KAMLOOPS

171.6

166.6

-5

KELOWNA

175.1

170.8

-4.3

FORT ST. JOHN

174.2

170.4

-3.8

ABBOTSFORD

166.8

158.7

-8.1

YELLOWKNIFE

162.9

162.9

0

CALGARY*

156.8

151.7

-5.1

RED DEER

157.1

153.5

-3.6

EDMONTON

157.2

148.7

-8.5

LETHBRIDGE

163.9

161.5

-2.4

LLOYDMINSTER

157.9

150

-7.9

GRANDE PRAIRIE

161.9

161.9

0

REGINA*

165.5

164.4

-1.1

SASKATOON

168.3

162.1

-6.2

PRINCE ALBERT

164.9

163.6

-1.3

MOOSE JAW

167.9

167.7

-0.2

WINNIPEG *

149.6

143.2

-6.4

BRANDON

149.6

144.4

-5.2

CITY OF TORONTO*

164

157.4

-6.6

BRAMPTON

163.4

157.4

-6

ETOBICOKE

163.6

157.1

-6.5

MISSISSAUGA

163.1

156.4

-6.7

NORTH YORK

164.1

157.8

-6.3

SCARBOROUGH

163.2

157.2

-6

VAUGHAN/MARKHAM

164.1

157.8

-6.3

OTTAWA

164.7

156.7

-8

KINGSTON

161.7

152.6

-9.1

PETERBOROUGH

163.6

159

-4.6

WINDSOR

163.1

156.7

-6.4

LONDON

163.8

157.3

-6.5

SUDBURY

162.2

159.9

-2.3

SAULT STE MARIE

159.6

159.5

-0.1

THUNDER BAY

176.2

172.3

-3.9

NORTH BAY

160.2

165.5

5.3

TIMMINS

171.5

170.7

-0.8

HAMILTON

161.9

156.1

-5.8

ST. CATHARINES

162.5

156

-6.5

BARRIE

163.6

156.5

-7.1

BRANTFORD

162

154.7

-7.3

GUELPH

163.2

156.7

-6.5

KITCHENER

162.5

156.3

-6.2

OSHAWA

164.4

157.8

-6.6

SARNIA

165.2

149.1

-16.1

MONTRÉAL*

173.1

165.4

-7.7

QUÉBEC

167.1

165.7

-1.4

SHERBROOKE

170.5

169.3

-1.2

GASPÉ

174.4

174.4

0

CHICOUTIMI

155.1

151.8

-3.3

RIMOUSKI

165.4

165.4

0

TROIS RIVIÈRES

170.7

166.8

-3.9

DRUMMONDVILLE

168.7

167.9

-0.8

VAL D'OR

172.6

172.7

0.1

GATINEAU

163.3

154.5

-8.8

SAINT JOHN*

166.2

166.9

0.7

FREDERICTON

166.6

167.5

0.9

MONCTON

166.9

167.6

0.7

BATHURST

167.5

167.4

-0.1

EDMUNDSTON

165.8

166.6

0.8

MIRAMICHI

167.7

168.8

1.1

CAMPBELLTON

167.9

167.9

0

SUSSEX

166.5

167.1

0.6

WOODSTOCK

167.9

168.7

0.8

HALIFAX*

168.8

168.8

0

SYDNEY

170.7

170.7

0

YARMOUTH

169.8

169.8

0

TRURO

169.9

169.9

0

KENTVILLE

169.3

169.3

0

NEW GLASGOW

169.9

169.9

0

CHARLOTTETOWN*

173.5

173.5

0

ST JOHNS*

177.4

172.7

-4.7

GANDER

180

175.3

-4.7

LABRADOR CITY

184

179.3

-4.7

CORNER BROOK

178.1

173.5

-4.6

GRAND FALLS

177.9

175.3

-2.6

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.