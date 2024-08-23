Gas prices fall across Canada following 'summer peak' prediction

A man pumps gas at a gas station in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Gas prices fell an average of six cents per litre of regular fuel in cities across Canada over the past week. The decline follows a prediction earlier this month that peak summer prices are in the rearview mirror.

Sarnia, Ont. booked a double-digit drop, with prices falling 16.1 cents between Aug. 15 and Aug. 22. Kingston, Ont., Gatineau, Que., and Abbotsford, B.C. were among the cities with the biggest discounts. North Bay, Ont. was one of the few markets where prices increased.

The broad-based decline follows rising fuel prices in July. According to Statistics Canada's latest inflation reading, gas prices rose 2.4 per cent versus June. Prices in July were up 1.9 per cent year-over-year. The agency says this was due in part to reduced supply amid a refinery shutdown in the Midwestern United States.

According to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, new light-vehicle sales last month saw gains in the Maritime provinces. The research firm says 161,000 units were sold.

"The Atlantic region in particular saw strong sales increases for the month, with Newfoundland up an estimated 41.2 per cent, P.E.I. up 39.7 per cent, Nova Scotia up 31.6 per cent, and New Brunswick up 22 per cent," DesRosiers' researchers wrote on Wednesday.

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location August 15 August 22 Price Change Canada Average (V) 166.6 160.6 -6 WHITEHORSE 189.9 189.9 0 VANCOUVER* 180.3 173.4 -6.9 VICTORIA 175.6 174.9 -0.7 PRINCE GEORGE 174.1 174.1 0 KAMLOOPS 171.6 166.6 -5 KELOWNA 175.1 170.8 -4.3 FORT ST. JOHN 174.2 170.4 -3.8 ABBOTSFORD 166.8 158.7 -8.1 YELLOWKNIFE 162.9 162.9 0 CALGARY* 156.8 151.7 -5.1 RED DEER 157.1 153.5 -3.6 EDMONTON 157.2 148.7 -8.5 LETHBRIDGE 163.9 161.5 -2.4 LLOYDMINSTER 157.9 150 -7.9 GRANDE PRAIRIE 161.9 161.9 0 REGINA* 165.5 164.4 -1.1 SASKATOON 168.3 162.1 -6.2 PRINCE ALBERT 164.9 163.6 -1.3 MOOSE JAW 167.9 167.7 -0.2 WINNIPEG * 149.6 143.2 -6.4 BRANDON 149.6 144.4 -5.2 CITY OF TORONTO* 164 157.4 -6.6 BRAMPTON 163.4 157.4 -6 ETOBICOKE 163.6 157.1 -6.5 MISSISSAUGA 163.1 156.4 -6.7 NORTH YORK 164.1 157.8 -6.3 SCARBOROUGH 163.2 157.2 -6 VAUGHAN/MARKHAM 164.1 157.8 -6.3 OTTAWA 164.7 156.7 -8 KINGSTON 161.7 152.6 -9.1 PETERBOROUGH 163.6 159 -4.6 WINDSOR 163.1 156.7 -6.4 LONDON 163.8 157.3 -6.5 SUDBURY 162.2 159.9 -2.3 SAULT STE MARIE 159.6 159.5 -0.1 THUNDER BAY 176.2 172.3 -3.9 NORTH BAY 160.2 165.5 5.3 TIMMINS 171.5 170.7 -0.8 HAMILTON 161.9 156.1 -5.8 ST. CATHARINES 162.5 156 -6.5 BARRIE 163.6 156.5 -7.1 BRANTFORD 162 154.7 -7.3 GUELPH 163.2 156.7 -6.5 KITCHENER 162.5 156.3 -6.2 OSHAWA 164.4 157.8 -6.6 SARNIA 165.2 149.1 -16.1 MONTRÉAL* 173.1 165.4 -7.7 QUÉBEC 167.1 165.7 -1.4 SHERBROOKE 170.5 169.3 -1.2 GASPÉ 174.4 174.4 0 CHICOUTIMI 155.1 151.8 -3.3 RIMOUSKI 165.4 165.4 0 TROIS RIVIÈRES 170.7 166.8 -3.9 DRUMMONDVILLE 168.7 167.9 -0.8 VAL D'OR 172.6 172.7 0.1 GATINEAU 163.3 154.5 -8.8 SAINT JOHN* 166.2 166.9 0.7 FREDERICTON 166.6 167.5 0.9 MONCTON 166.9 167.6 0.7 BATHURST 167.5 167.4 -0.1 EDMUNDSTON 165.8 166.6 0.8 MIRAMICHI 167.7 168.8 1.1 CAMPBELLTON 167.9 167.9 0 SUSSEX 166.5 167.1 0.6 WOODSTOCK 167.9 168.7 0.8 HALIFAX* 168.8 168.8 0 SYDNEY 170.7 170.7 0 YARMOUTH 169.8 169.8 0 TRURO 169.9 169.9 0 KENTVILLE 169.3 169.3 0 NEW GLASGOW 169.9 169.9 0 CHARLOTTETOWN* 173.5 173.5 0 ST JOHNS* 177.4 172.7 -4.7 GANDER 180 175.3 -4.7 LABRADOR CITY 184 179.3 -4.7 CORNER BROOK 178.1 173.5 -4.6 GRAND FALLS 177.9 175.3 -2.6

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.