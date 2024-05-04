Gartner, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 4.5% to US$429 in the week after its latest quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$1.5b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Gartner surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.67 per share, a notable 16% above expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Gartner after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Gartner's nine analysts is for revenues of US$6.24b in 2024. This reflects a reasonable 4.4% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 2.4% to US$10.51. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.36b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.51 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$478, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Gartner analyst has a price target of US$529 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$421. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Gartner is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Gartner's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 6.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 9.1% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Gartner is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Gartner's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Gartner going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Gartner .

