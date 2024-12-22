Is Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Potentially Undervalued?

Let's talk about the popular Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Garmin’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Garmin Still Cheap?

The stock is currently trading at US$209 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 29% compared to our intrinsic value of $162.41. This means that the opportunity to buy Garmin at a good price has disappeared! In addition to this, it seems like Garmin’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Garmin?

NYSE:GRMN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2024

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 16% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Garmin. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in GRMN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe GRMN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GRMN for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GRMN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

