Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS watch is on sale for 30% off at Amazon

TL;DR: Get the lightweight Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS watch on sale for $119.31. Since it's usually priced at $169.99, you'll be saving 30% while taking your training to the next level.

It's no secret that runners are some of the most superstitious athletes out there. Molly Huddle, a two-time Olympian, has even become so well known for her ritual of race day nail art that she snagged a nail wrap collaboration. Lucky socks and pre-race meals aside, the one thing you’d be hard pressed to spot absent on the wrist of novice and professional runners alike: a Garmin GPS watch.

And because right now, the Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS watch is over $50 off at Amazon, there’s never been a better time to level up your training. Essentially the MVP fitness watch of the running world, Garmin GPS watches are equipped with Garmin Connect to automatically uploads stats on your runs to help progress towards nailing your next PR. Read more...

