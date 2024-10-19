The Gap Between the Middle Class and the Rich in Every State

Rawpixel / iStock.com

The middle class has always been synonymous with having enough for a comfortable living in the United States. However, the middle class runs a wide gamut of income levels, from the average income to about twice the average income, and economics experts suggest the middle class is shrinking year after year, exposing a widening chasm in financial equity.

Moreover, there’s a significant gap between the middle class and those considered truly middle class that reveals how much more of a financial cushion those at the top really have.

To find out what the gap is between the middle class and upper class in every state, GOBankingRates found information for each state including total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, median household income and mean household income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey.

After costs of living were factored in from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Federal Reserve Economic Data for average mortgage cost, the gaps were revealed. Unsurprisingly, the gap was much bigger in states like California, Hawaii and New York, but a few surprises included New Jersey and Virginia.

Read on to find out how big the gap is in your state. You can also check out the minimum wage you need to be happy in every state.

Alabama

Total annual living costs: $38,159

Minimum household income for middle class: $55,328

Minimum household income for upper class: $165,984

Difference: $110,656

Alaska

Total annual living costs: $58,036

Minimum household income for middle class: $73,735

Minimum household income for upper class: $221,204

Difference: $147,469

Arizona

Total annual living costs: $54,366

Minimum household income for middle class: $65,713

Minimum household income for upper class: $197,138

Difference: $131,425

Arkansas

Total annual living costs: $36,097

Minimum household income for middle class: $53,061

Minimum household income for upper class: $159,184

Difference: $106,123

California

Total annual living costs: $84,385

Minimum household income for middle class: $87,145

Minimum household income for upper class: $261,436

Difference: $174,291

Colorado

Total annual living costs: $61,818

Minimum household income for middle class: $78,339

Minimum household income for upper class: $235,016

Difference: $156,677

Connecticut

Total annual living costs: $56,673

Minimum household income for middle class: $87,067

Minimum household income for upper class: $261,202

Difference: $174,135

Delaware

Total annual living costs: $50,846

Minimum household income for middle class: $69,733

Minimum household income for upper class: $209,200

Difference: $139,467

Florida

Total annual living costs: $53,136

Minimum household income for middle class: $64,661

Minimum household income for upper class: $193,984

Difference: $129,323

Georgia

Total annual living costs: $46,306

Minimum household income for middle class: $66,230

Minimum household income for upper class: $198,690

Difference: $132,460

Hawaii

Total annual living costs: $100,640

Minimum household income for middle class: $81,935

Minimum household income for upper class: $245,804

Difference: $163,869

Idaho

Total annual living costs: $55,184

Minimum household income for middle class: $61,853

Minimum household income for upper class: $185,560

Difference: $123,707

Illinois

Total annual living costs: $42,369

Minimum household income for middle class: $72,582

Minimum household income for upper class: $217,746

Difference: $145,164

Indiana

Total annual living costs: $39,678

Minimum household income for middle class: $59,203

Minimum household income for upper class: $177,610

Difference: $118,407

Iowa

Total annual living costs: $38,599

Minimum household income for middle class: $61,369

Minimum household income for upper class: $184,106

Difference: $122,737

Kansas

Total annual living costs: $38,453

Minimum household income for middle class: $62,842

Minimum household income for upper class: $188,526

Difference: $125,684

Kentucky

Total annual living costs: $37,842

Minimum household income for middle class: $55,395

Minimum household income for upper class: $166,186

Difference: $110,791

Louisiana

Total annual living costs: $36,296

Minimum household income for middle class: $55,446

Minimum household income for upper class: $166,338

Difference: $110,892

Maine

Total annual living costs: $54,053

Minimum household income for middle class: $61,066

Minimum household income for upper class: $183,198

Difference: $122,132

Maryland

Total annual living costs: $54,708

Minimum household income for middle class: $86,428

Minimum household income for upper class: $259,284

Difference: $172,856

Massachusetts

Total annual living costs: $73,648

Minimum household income for middle class: $89,712

Minimum household income for upper class: $269,136

Difference: $179,424

Michigan

Total annual living costs: $40,122

Minimum household income for middle class: $61,890

Minimum household income for upper class: $185,670

Difference: $123,780

Minnesota

Total annual living costs: $47,540

Minimum household income for middle class: $74,227

Minimum household income for upper class: $222,682

Difference: $148,455

Mississippi

Total annual living costs: $35,104

Minimum household income for middle class: $49,433

Minimum household income for upper class: $148,298

Difference: $98,865

Missouri

Total annual living costs: $39,273

Minimum household income for middle class: $59,968

Minimum household income for upper class: $179,904

Difference: $119,936

Montana

Total annual living costs: $56,422

Minimum household income for middle class: $60,095

Minimum household income for upper class: $180,284

Difference: $120,189

Nebraska

Total annual living costs: $41,467

Minimum household income for middle class: $63,698

Minimum household income for upper class: $191,094

Difference: $127,396

Nevada

Total annual living costs: $56,660

Minimum household income for middle class: $65,303

Minimum household income for upper class: $195,910

Difference: $130,607

New Hampshire

Total annual living costs: $60,049

Minimum household income for middle class: $78,745

Minimum household income for upper class: $236,236

Difference: $157,491

New Jersey

Total annual living costs: $62,899

Minimum household income for middle class: $90,113

Minimum household income for upper class: $270,340

Difference: $180,227

New Mexico

Total annual living costs: $43,654

Minimum household income for middle class: $54,023

Minimum household income for upper class: $162,070

Difference: $108,047

New York

Total annual living costs: $56,857

Minimum household income for middle class: $80,589

Minimum household income for upper class: $241,766

Difference: $161,177

North Carolina

Total annual living costs: $46,926

Minimum household income for middle class: $61,919

Minimum household income for upper class: $185,756

Difference: $123,837

North Dakota

Total annual living costs: $41,840

Minimum household income for middle class: $64,814

Minimum household income for upper class: $194,442

Difference: $129,628

Ohio

Total annual living costs: $39,578

Minimum household income for middle class: $60,639

Minimum household income for upper class: $181,916

Difference: $121,277

Oklahoma

Total annual living costs: $36,856

Minimum household income for middle class: $56,268

Minimum household income for upper class: $168,804

Difference: $112,536

Oregon

Total annual living costs: $61,046

Minimum household income for middle class: $68,887

Minimum household income for upper class: $206,660

Difference: $137,773

Pennsylvania

Total annual living costs: $42,442

Minimum household income for middle class: $67,225

Minimum household income for upper class: $201,674

Difference: $134,449

Rhode Island

Total annual living costs: $59,403

Minimum household income for middle class: $71,007

Minimum household income for upper class: $213,022

Difference: $142,015

South Carolina

Total annual living costs: $44,340

Minimum household income for middle class: $58,992

Minimum household income for upper class: $176,976

Difference: $117,984

South Dakota

Total annual living costs: $44,737

Minimum household income for middle class: $60,471

Minimum household income for upper class: $181,412

Difference: $120,941

Tennessee

Total annual living costs: $44,115

Minimum household income for middle class: $59,511

Minimum household income for upper class: $178,534

Difference: $119,023

Texas

Total annual living costs: $44,147

Minimum household income for middle class: $68,131

Minimum household income for upper class: $204,394

Difference: $136,263

Utah

Total annual living costs: $59,225

Minimum household income for middle class: $74,277

Minimum household income for upper class: $222,832

Difference: $148,555

Vermont

Total annual living costs: $53,324

Minimum household income for middle class: $65,207

Minimum household income for upper class: $195,620

Difference: $130,413

Virginia

Total annual living costs: $51,108

Minimum household income for middle class: $80,369

Minimum household income for upper class: $241,106

Difference: $160,737

Washington

Total annual living costs: $68,959

Minimum household income for middle class: $81,920

Minimum household income for upper class: $245,760

Difference: $163,840

West Virginia

Total annual living costs: $34,791

Minimum household income for middle class: $50,383

Minimum household income for upper class: $151,150

Difference: $100,767

Wisconsin

Total annual living costs: $45,433

Minimum household income for middle class: $63,330

Minimum household income for upper class: $189,990

Difference: $126,660

Wyoming

Total annual living costs: $46,889

Minimum household income for middle class: $63,267

Minimum household income for upper class: $189,802

Difference: $126,535

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the gap between middle class and upper class. First, GOBankingRates found information for each state, including total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, median household income and mean household income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes, as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, were used with the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the average expenditure costs for each state. The average single family home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated. The middle class income was found by using the average household income, with two thirds being the minimum for middle class and two times the income as the minimum for upper class. The states were sorted to show the smallest gap between the minimum income for middle and upper class. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 28, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Gap Between the Middle Class and the Rich in Every State