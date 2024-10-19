Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    24,822.54
    +132.06 (+0.53%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,864.67
    +23.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • DOW

    43,275.91
    +36.86 (+0.09%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7246
    -0.0004 (-0.05%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    69.34
    -1.33 (-1.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    94,081.09
    -757.65 (-0.80%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.75
    -0.01 (-0.81%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,736.40
    +28.90 (+1.07%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,276.09
    -4.76 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    -0.0230 (-0.56%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,489.55
    +115.94 (+0.63%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    18.03
    -1.08 (-5.65%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,358.25
    -26.88 (-0.32%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,981.75
    +70.56 (+0.18%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6666
    -0.0024 (-0.36%)
     

The Gap Between the Middle Class and the Rich in Every State

Jordan Rosenfeld
·10 min read
Rawpixel / iStock.com
Rawpixel / iStock.com

The middle class has always been synonymous with having enough for a comfortable living in the United States. However, the middle class runs a wide gamut of income levels, from the average income to about twice the average income, and economics experts suggest the middle class is shrinking year after year, exposing a widening chasm in financial equity.

Find Out: I’m a Financial Advisor — 5 Things the Middle Class Wastes Money On

Learn More: 6 Money Moves You Must Make If You Want To Be Like the Wealthy

Moreover, there’s a significant gap between the middle class and those considered truly middle class that reveals how much more of a financial cushion those at the top really have.

To find out what the gap is between the middle class and upper class in every state, GOBankingRates found information for each state including total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, median household income and mean household income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey.

After costs of living were factored in from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Federal Reserve Economic Data for average mortgage cost, the gaps were revealed. Unsurprisingly, the gap was much bigger in states like California, Hawaii and New York, but a few surprises included New Jersey and Virginia.

Read on to find out how big the gap is in your state. You can also check out the minimum wage you need to be happy in every state.

Alabama

  • Total annual living costs: $38,159

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $55,328

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $165,984

  • Difference: $110,656

Consider This: What the Upper Middle Class Make in Different US Cities

Explore More: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

It's Going Viral: Want to Retire Rich? Suze Orman Says You're Missing This Key Money Move

Anfisa Tukane / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Anfisa Tukane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Total annual living costs: $58,036

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $73,735

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $221,204

  • Difference: $147,469

Trending Now: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Total annual living costs: $54,366

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $65,713

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $197,138

  • Difference: $131,425

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Total annual living costs: $36,097

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $53,061

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $159,184

  • Difference: $106,123

stellalevi / Getty Images
stellalevi / Getty Images

California

  • Total annual living costs: $84,385

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $87,145

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $261,436

  • Difference: $174,291

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Total annual living costs: $61,818

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $78,339

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $235,016

  • Difference: $156,677

Discover More: Here’s the Salary Needed To Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

©Zillow
©Zillow

Connecticut

  • Total annual living costs: $56,673

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $87,067

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $261,202

  • Difference: $174,135

Holzman Moss Bottino Architecture / Wikimedia Commons
Holzman Moss Bottino Architecture / Wikimedia Commons

Delaware

  • Total annual living costs: $50,846

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $69,733

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $209,200

  • Difference: $139,467

aimintang / iStock.com
aimintang / iStock.com

Florida

  • Total annual living costs: $53,136

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $64,661

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $193,984

  • Difference: $129,323

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Total annual living costs: $46,306

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $66,230

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $198,690

  • Difference: $132,460

For You: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Hawaii

  • Total annual living costs: $100,640

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $81,935

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $245,804

  • Difference: $163,869

vkbhat / Getty Images
vkbhat / Getty Images

Idaho

  • Total annual living costs: $55,184

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $61,853

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $185,560

  • Difference: $123,707

tunart / Getty Images
tunart / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Total annual living costs: $42,369

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $72,582

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $217,746

  • Difference: $145,164

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Total annual living costs: $39,678

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $59,203

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $177,610

  • Difference: $118,407

Check Out: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Total annual living costs: $38,599

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $61,369

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $184,106

  • Difference: $122,737

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Total annual living costs: $38,453

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $62,842

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $188,526

  • Difference: $125,684

©Zillow
©Zillow

Kentucky

  • Total annual living costs: $37,842

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $55,395

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $166,186

  • Difference: $110,791

Larry Gibson / iStock.com
Larry Gibson / iStock.com

Louisiana

  • Total annual living costs: $36,296

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $55,446

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $166,338

  • Difference: $110,892

Read Next: The 30 Safest and Richest US Cities To Live in 2024

Photo Italia LLC / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Photo Italia LLC / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Total annual living costs: $54,053

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $61,066

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $183,198

  • Difference: $122,132

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Total annual living costs: $54,708

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $86,428

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $259,284

  • Difference: $172,856

APCortizasJr / Getty Images
APCortizasJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Total annual living costs: $73,648

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $89,712

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $269,136

  • Difference: $179,424

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Michigan

  • Total annual living costs: $40,122

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $61,890

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $185,670

  • Difference: $123,780

Trending Now: I’m an Economist — Here’s My Prediction for the Working Class If JD Vance Is Vice President

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Total annual living costs: $47,540

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $74,227

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $222,682

  • Difference: $148,455

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Mississippi

  • Total annual living costs: $35,104

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $49,433

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $148,298

  • Difference: $98,865

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

Missouri

  • Total annual living costs: $39,273

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $59,968

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $179,904

  • Difference: $119,936

aceshot1 / Shutterstock.com
aceshot1 / Shutterstock.com

Montana

  • Total annual living costs: $56,422

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $60,095

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $180,284

  • Difference: $120,189

Read More: What Is the Median Income for the Upper Middle Class in 2024?

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Total annual living costs: $41,467

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $63,698

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $191,094

  • Difference: $127,396

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Total annual living costs: $56,660

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $65,303

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $195,910

  • Difference: $130,607

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Total annual living costs: $60,049

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $78,745

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $236,236

  • Difference: $157,491

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Total annual living costs: $62,899

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $90,113

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $270,340

  • Difference: $180,227

Learn More: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Total annual living costs: $43,654

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $54,023

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $162,070

  • Difference: $108,047

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Total annual living costs: $56,857

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $80,589

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $241,766

  • Difference: $161,177

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

  • Total annual living costs: $46,926

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $61,919

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $185,756

  • Difference: $123,837

Guy RD / Shutterstock.com
Guy RD / Shutterstock.com

North Dakota

  • Total annual living costs: $41,840

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $64,814

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $194,442

  • Difference: $129,628

Check Out: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Total annual living costs: $39,578

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $60,639

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $181,916

  • Difference: $121,277

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oklahoma

  • Total annual living costs: $36,856

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $56,268

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $168,804

  • Difference: $112,536

Strekoza2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Strekoza2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Total annual living costs: $61,046

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $68,887

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $206,660

  • Difference: $137,773

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Total annual living costs: $42,442

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $67,225

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $201,674

  • Difference: $134,449

Explore More: Average Monthly Expenses by Age: Which Group Is Spending the Most?

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Total annual living costs: $59,403

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $71,007

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $213,022

  • Difference: $142,015

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Total annual living costs: $44,340

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $58,992

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $176,976

  • Difference: $117,984

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

  • Total annual living costs: $44,737

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $60,471

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $181,412

  • Difference: $120,941

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Total annual living costs: $44,115

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $59,511

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $178,534

  • Difference: $119,023

Try This: 4 Ways the Middle Class Can Make an Extra $500 a Week From Home

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

  • Total annual living costs: $44,147

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $68,131

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $204,394

  • Difference: $136,263

©Zillow
©Zillow

Utah

  • Total annual living costs: $59,225

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $74,277

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $222,832

  • Difference: $148,555

marchello74 / iStock.com
marchello74 / iStock.com

Vermont

  • Total annual living costs: $53,324

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $65,207

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $195,620

  • Difference: $130,413

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Total annual living costs: $51,108

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $80,369

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $241,106

  • Difference: $160,737

Read Next: Warren Buffett: 10 Things Poor People Waste Money On

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Washington

  • Total annual living costs: $68,959

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $81,920

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $245,760

  • Difference: $163,840

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Total annual living costs: $34,791

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $50,383

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $151,150

  • Difference: $100,767

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • Total annual living costs: $45,433

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $63,330

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $189,990

  • Difference: $126,660

littlenySTOCK / Shutterstock.com
littlenySTOCK / Shutterstock.com

Wyoming

  • Total annual living costs: $46,889

  • Minimum household income for middle class: $63,267

  • Minimum household income for upper class: $189,802

  • Difference: $126,535

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the gap between middle class and upper class. First, GOBankingRates found information for each state, including total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, median household income and mean household income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes, as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, were used with the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the average expenditure costs for each state. The average single family home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated. The middle class income was found by using the average household income, with two thirds being the minimum for middle class and two times the income as the minimum for upper class. The states were sorted to show the smallest gap between the minimum income for middle and upper class. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 28, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Gap Between the Middle Class and the Rich in Every State