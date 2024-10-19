The Gap Between the Middle Class and the Rich in Every State
The middle class has always been synonymous with having enough for a comfortable living in the United States. However, the middle class runs a wide gamut of income levels, from the average income to about twice the average income, and economics experts suggest the middle class is shrinking year after year, exposing a widening chasm in financial equity.
Moreover, there’s a significant gap between the middle class and those considered truly middle class that reveals how much more of a financial cushion those at the top really have.
To find out what the gap is between the middle class and upper class in every state, GOBankingRates found information for each state including total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, median household income and mean household income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey.
After costs of living were factored in from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Federal Reserve Economic Data for average mortgage cost, the gaps were revealed. Unsurprisingly, the gap was much bigger in states like California, Hawaii and New York, but a few surprises included New Jersey and Virginia.
Read on to find out how big the gap is in your state. You can also check out the minimum wage you need to be happy in every state.
Alabama
Total annual living costs: $38,159
Minimum household income for middle class: $55,328
Minimum household income for upper class: $165,984
Difference: $110,656
Alaska
Total annual living costs: $58,036
Minimum household income for middle class: $73,735
Minimum household income for upper class: $221,204
Difference: $147,469
Arizona
Total annual living costs: $54,366
Minimum household income for middle class: $65,713
Minimum household income for upper class: $197,138
Difference: $131,425
Arkansas
Total annual living costs: $36,097
Minimum household income for middle class: $53,061
Minimum household income for upper class: $159,184
Difference: $106,123
California
Total annual living costs: $84,385
Minimum household income for middle class: $87,145
Minimum household income for upper class: $261,436
Difference: $174,291
Colorado
Total annual living costs: $61,818
Minimum household income for middle class: $78,339
Minimum household income for upper class: $235,016
Difference: $156,677
Connecticut
Total annual living costs: $56,673
Minimum household income for middle class: $87,067
Minimum household income for upper class: $261,202
Difference: $174,135
Delaware
Total annual living costs: $50,846
Minimum household income for middle class: $69,733
Minimum household income for upper class: $209,200
Difference: $139,467
Florida
Total annual living costs: $53,136
Minimum household income for middle class: $64,661
Minimum household income for upper class: $193,984
Difference: $129,323
Georgia
Total annual living costs: $46,306
Minimum household income for middle class: $66,230
Minimum household income for upper class: $198,690
Difference: $132,460
Hawaii
Total annual living costs: $100,640
Minimum household income for middle class: $81,935
Minimum household income for upper class: $245,804
Difference: $163,869
Idaho
Total annual living costs: $55,184
Minimum household income for middle class: $61,853
Minimum household income for upper class: $185,560
Difference: $123,707
Illinois
Total annual living costs: $42,369
Minimum household income for middle class: $72,582
Minimum household income for upper class: $217,746
Difference: $145,164
Indiana
Total annual living costs: $39,678
Minimum household income for middle class: $59,203
Minimum household income for upper class: $177,610
Difference: $118,407
Iowa
Total annual living costs: $38,599
Minimum household income for middle class: $61,369
Minimum household income for upper class: $184,106
Difference: $122,737
Kansas
Total annual living costs: $38,453
Minimum household income for middle class: $62,842
Minimum household income for upper class: $188,526
Difference: $125,684
Kentucky
Total annual living costs: $37,842
Minimum household income for middle class: $55,395
Minimum household income for upper class: $166,186
Difference: $110,791
Louisiana
Total annual living costs: $36,296
Minimum household income for middle class: $55,446
Minimum household income for upper class: $166,338
Difference: $110,892
Maine
Total annual living costs: $54,053
Minimum household income for middle class: $61,066
Minimum household income for upper class: $183,198
Difference: $122,132
Maryland
Total annual living costs: $54,708
Minimum household income for middle class: $86,428
Minimum household income for upper class: $259,284
Difference: $172,856
Massachusetts
Total annual living costs: $73,648
Minimum household income for middle class: $89,712
Minimum household income for upper class: $269,136
Difference: $179,424
Michigan
Total annual living costs: $40,122
Minimum household income for middle class: $61,890
Minimum household income for upper class: $185,670
Difference: $123,780
Minnesota
Total annual living costs: $47,540
Minimum household income for middle class: $74,227
Minimum household income for upper class: $222,682
Difference: $148,455
Mississippi
Total annual living costs: $35,104
Minimum household income for middle class: $49,433
Minimum household income for upper class: $148,298
Difference: $98,865
Missouri
Total annual living costs: $39,273
Minimum household income for middle class: $59,968
Minimum household income for upper class: $179,904
Difference: $119,936
Montana
Total annual living costs: $56,422
Minimum household income for middle class: $60,095
Minimum household income for upper class: $180,284
Difference: $120,189
Nebraska
Total annual living costs: $41,467
Minimum household income for middle class: $63,698
Minimum household income for upper class: $191,094
Difference: $127,396
Nevada
Total annual living costs: $56,660
Minimum household income for middle class: $65,303
Minimum household income for upper class: $195,910
Difference: $130,607
New Hampshire
Total annual living costs: $60,049
Minimum household income for middle class: $78,745
Minimum household income for upper class: $236,236
Difference: $157,491
New Jersey
Total annual living costs: $62,899
Minimum household income for middle class: $90,113
Minimum household income for upper class: $270,340
Difference: $180,227
New Mexico
Total annual living costs: $43,654
Minimum household income for middle class: $54,023
Minimum household income for upper class: $162,070
Difference: $108,047
New York
Total annual living costs: $56,857
Minimum household income for middle class: $80,589
Minimum household income for upper class: $241,766
Difference: $161,177
North Carolina
Total annual living costs: $46,926
Minimum household income for middle class: $61,919
Minimum household income for upper class: $185,756
Difference: $123,837
North Dakota
Total annual living costs: $41,840
Minimum household income for middle class: $64,814
Minimum household income for upper class: $194,442
Difference: $129,628
Ohio
Total annual living costs: $39,578
Minimum household income for middle class: $60,639
Minimum household income for upper class: $181,916
Difference: $121,277
Oklahoma
Total annual living costs: $36,856
Minimum household income for middle class: $56,268
Minimum household income for upper class: $168,804
Difference: $112,536
Oregon
Total annual living costs: $61,046
Minimum household income for middle class: $68,887
Minimum household income for upper class: $206,660
Difference: $137,773
Pennsylvania
Total annual living costs: $42,442
Minimum household income for middle class: $67,225
Minimum household income for upper class: $201,674
Difference: $134,449
Rhode Island
Total annual living costs: $59,403
Minimum household income for middle class: $71,007
Minimum household income for upper class: $213,022
Difference: $142,015
South Carolina
Total annual living costs: $44,340
Minimum household income for middle class: $58,992
Minimum household income for upper class: $176,976
Difference: $117,984
South Dakota
Total annual living costs: $44,737
Minimum household income for middle class: $60,471
Minimum household income for upper class: $181,412
Difference: $120,941
Tennessee
Total annual living costs: $44,115
Minimum household income for middle class: $59,511
Minimum household income for upper class: $178,534
Difference: $119,023
Texas
Total annual living costs: $44,147
Minimum household income for middle class: $68,131
Minimum household income for upper class: $204,394
Difference: $136,263
Utah
Total annual living costs: $59,225
Minimum household income for middle class: $74,277
Minimum household income for upper class: $222,832
Difference: $148,555
Vermont
Total annual living costs: $53,324
Minimum household income for middle class: $65,207
Minimum household income for upper class: $195,620
Difference: $130,413
Virginia
Total annual living costs: $51,108
Minimum household income for middle class: $80,369
Minimum household income for upper class: $241,106
Difference: $160,737
Washington
Total annual living costs: $68,959
Minimum household income for middle class: $81,920
Minimum household income for upper class: $245,760
Difference: $163,840
West Virginia
Total annual living costs: $34,791
Minimum household income for middle class: $50,383
Minimum household income for upper class: $151,150
Difference: $100,767
Wisconsin
Total annual living costs: $45,433
Minimum household income for middle class: $63,330
Minimum household income for upper class: $189,990
Difference: $126,660
Wyoming
Total annual living costs: $46,889
Minimum household income for middle class: $63,267
Minimum household income for upper class: $189,802
Difference: $126,535
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the gap between middle class and upper class. First, GOBankingRates found information for each state, including total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, median household income and mean household income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes, as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, were used with the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the average expenditure costs for each state. The average single family home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated. The middle class income was found by using the average household income, with two thirds being the minimum for middle class and two times the income as the minimum for upper class. The states were sorted to show the smallest gap between the minimum income for middle and upper class. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 28, 2024.
