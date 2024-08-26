Gaonchips And 2 Other Undiscovered Gems in South Korea

The South Korea stock market recently paused its three-day winning streak, with the KOSPI index resting just above the 2,700-point mark. Despite minor setbacks, positive global forecasts and optimism over interest rates suggest renewed support for the market. In this context, identifying promising small-cap stocks can be particularly rewarding. Gaonchips and two other lesser-known companies in South Korea present intriguing opportunities worth exploring.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In South Korea

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Korea Airport ServiceLtd NA 3.97% 42.22% ★★★★★★ Miwon Chemicals 0.08% 11.70% 14.38% ★★★★★★ NOROO PAINT & COATINGS 13.99% 5.04% 7.98% ★★★★★★ Korea Ratings NA 1.13% 0.54% ★★★★★★ Woori Technology Investment NA 22.60% -1.67% ★★★★★★ SELVAS Healthcare 13.58% 10.16% 77.14% ★★★★★★ Synergy Innovation 12.39% 12.87% 28.82% ★★★★★★ ONEJOON 10.13% 35.30% -5.78% ★★★★★☆ Daewon Cable 30.50% 8.72% 60.38% ★★★★★☆ Ubiquoss Holdings 2.69% 9.93% 14.22% ★★★★★☆

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Gaonchips Co., Ltd. manufactures semiconductors and has a market cap of ₩601.99 billion.

Operations: Gaonchips generates revenue primarily from its semiconductor manufacturing segment, amounting to ₩68.88 billion.

Gaonchips, a small-cap semiconductor player in South Korea, has shown impressive performance with earnings growing by 111% over the past year. This growth far outpaces the industry average of -14%. The company is profitable and has more cash than its total debt, ensuring financial stability. Despite a highly volatile share price over the past three months, Gaonchips' high-quality earnings and forecasted annual growth of 69% position it well for future expansion.

Story continues

KOSDAQ:A399720 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Sebang Global Battery Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells lead acid batteries in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩1.37 trillion.

Operations: Sebang Global Battery generates revenue primarily from the sale of lead acid batteries in both domestic and international markets. The company's financial performance includes a gross profit margin of 15.23% for the most recent period, highlighting its profitability within the industry.

Sebang Global Battery, a small-cap player in South Korea's battery industry, has shown impressive earnings growth of 190.8% over the past year, outpacing the Auto Components sector's 19.8%. The company trades at a significant discount of 30.1% below its estimated fair value and boasts high-quality earnings. Despite an increase in its debt to equity ratio from 12.5% to 17.1% over five years, it holds more cash than total debt, ensuring financial stability and robust interest coverage.

KOSE:A004490 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Hanil Cement Co., Ltd. produces and sells cements, ready-mixed concretes, and admixtures with a market cap of ₩1.07 trillion.

Operations: Hanil Cement generates revenue primarily from its Cement Sector (₩917.01 billion), Ready-Mixed Concrete Sector (₩294.82 billion), and Remital Sector (₩493.88 billion).

Hanil Cement, a notable player in South Korea's materials sector, has seen its earnings grow by 90.7% over the past year, outpacing the industry average of 7.2%. With high-quality earnings and a forecasted annual growth rate of 6.57%, Hanil is on an upward trajectory. Its net debt to equity ratio stands at a satisfactory 20.8%, and interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 14.5 times coverage, indicating robust financial health despite recent challenges in free cash flow management.

KOSE:A300720 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Next Steps

Ready For A Different Approach?

