Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd (BOM:514167) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Surge and ...

Positive Points

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd (BOM:514167) reported a 39.7% increase in consolidated revenue compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

The company achieved a quarterly EBITDA of INR 56.50 crore, marking a 41.3% increase from the previous year.

The RPET granule segment operated at a 75% capacity utilization, with strong demand visibility for the next financial year.

Expansion plans include increasing RPET capacity to 132,000 tons per annum, with projects in Orissa and Warangal on track.

The company is focusing on value-added products, expecting 60-65% of future revenue to come from these segments, potentially boosting margins.

Negative Points

The legacy RPSF business faced challenges due to soaring feedstock prices and depressed demand in the textile industry.

Gross margins experienced erosion due to higher raw material costs that could not be passed on to customers.

The recycled filament yarn segment is still in market development, with demand yet to pick up significantly.

Increased competition in the recycling space poses a potential risk, although the company believes it has a competitive advantage.

The company is facing challenges in passing on increased raw material costs to customers, impacting profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the equity-debt mix for the new CapEx of INR 700-750 crores? A: The CapEx is around INR 700 crores. We have raised funds through a QIP of INR 300 crores and promoter warrants of INR 100 crores, totaling INR 500 crores. We are focusing on funding this CapEx through internal accruals and equity, with minimal reliance on debt. - CFO

Q: What is the contribution of the value-added business this quarter and what is the future outlook? A: Approximately 40% of our revenue comes from subsidiaries, with 60% from the main business. We expect 60-65% of revenue to come from value-added products in the next 2-3 years, which should uplift margins to around 16% or more. - CFO

Q: How is the company handling the competition in the recycling space, given the expansion plans of competitors? A: We are not concerned about competition due to our first-mover advantage, 30 years of experience, robust collection network, and established relationships with brands. We are well-positioned to meet the regulatory requirements for recycled content in packaging. - CEO

Q: Can you explain the impact of soaring feedstock prices on your business? A: The increase in feedstock prices has affected our legacy RPSF business, but our margins in the RPET granules segment are protected as we operate on a cost-plus model. We are focusing on technical textiles and exploring cheaper raw materials to mitigate the impact. - CEO

