Gamuda Berhad Full Year 2024 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Gamuda Berhad (KLSE:GAMUDA) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM13.6b (up 66% from FY 2023).

  • Net income: RM912.1m (up 12% from FY 2023).

  • Profit margin: 6.7% (down from 9.9% in FY 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: RM0.33 (up from RM0.31 in FY 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Gamuda Berhad Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 8.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 6.9%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 8.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 14% growth forecast for the Construction industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Construction industry.

The company's shares are down 1.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Gamuda Berhad.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.