Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Shares Could Be 28% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Step By Step Through The Calculation
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|
UK£80.7m
|
UK£82.3m
|
UK£83.3m
|
UK£84.6m
|
UK£86.0m
|
UK£87.6m
|
UK£89.3m
|
UK£91.0m
|
UK£92.8m
|
UK£94.7m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x6
|
Analyst x5
|
Est @ 1.26%
|
Est @ 1.52%
|
Est @ 1.69%
|
Est @ 1.82%
|
Est @ 1.91%
|
Est @ 1.97%
|
Est @ 2.01%
|
Est @ 2.04%
|
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0%
|
UK£76.2
|
UK£73.3
|
UK£70.0
|
UK£67.0
|
UK£64.3
|
UK£61.8
|
UK£59.4
|
UK£57.1
|
UK£55.0
|
UK£53.0
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£637m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.0%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£95m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.1%) = UK£2.5b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£2.5b÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= UK£1.4b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£2.0b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£15.4, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 28% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gamma Communications as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Gamma Communications
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Weakness
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Telecom market.
Opportunity
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.
