Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Shares Could Be 28% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Gamma Communications' estimated fair value is UK£21.20 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Gamma Communications' UK£15.36 share price signals that it might be 28% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 14% higher than Gamma Communications' analyst price target of UK£18.63

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£80.7m UK£82.3m UK£83.3m UK£84.6m UK£86.0m UK£87.6m UK£89.3m UK£91.0m UK£92.8m UK£94.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Est @ 1.26% Est @ 1.52% Est @ 1.69% Est @ 1.82% Est @ 1.91% Est @ 1.97% Est @ 2.01% Est @ 2.04% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% UK£76.2 UK£73.3 UK£70.0 UK£67.0 UK£64.3 UK£61.8 UK£59.4 UK£57.1 UK£55.0 UK£53.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£637m

