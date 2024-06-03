GameStop's stock surges after Roaring Kitty appears to show he has a $116 million stake

GameStop shares soared on Monday.

The trader Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty, seemed to show he had a $116 million position.

The meme stock also surged last month after Gill broke a three-year social-media silence.

GameStop shares surged at Monday's opening bell after the trader Keith Gill, who posts on social media under the aliases "Roaring Kitty" and "DeepFuckingValue," appeared to disclose a $116 million stake in the struggling retailer.

The stock was up 40% shortly before 10 a.m. ET after a screenshot showing five million GameStop shares was posted from Gill's account on Reddit's r/SuperStonk forum.

Late on Sunday, the trader also posted a picture of an Uno reverse card on X, which had 65,000 likes at last check.

ADVERTISEMENT

GameStop also spiked last month after Gill broke a three-year social-media silence with a series of cryptic posts, though the so-called meme stock subsequently gave up most of those gains.

Gill hit the headlines in January 2021 when his bullish analyses of GameStop triggered a short squeeze.

He later told the House Financial Services Committee that he was "not a cat." He was one of the main characters in the 2023 film "Dumb Money," in which he was portrayed by Paul Dano of "The Batman" and "There Will Be Blood."

Read the original article on Business Insider