Is Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Key Insights

Games Workshop Group's estimated fair value is UK£106 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Games Workshop Group's UK£143 share price signals that it might be 35% overvalued

The UK£138 analyst price target for GAW is 30% more than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£156.9m UK£155.1m UK£171.0m UK£174.7m UK£178.5m UK£182.3m UK£186.2m UK£190.2m UK£194.3m UK£198.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 2.20% Est @ 2.17% Est @ 2.15% Est @ 2.14% Est @ 2.13% Est @ 2.12% Est @ 2.12% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% UK£147 UK£136 UK£140 UK£134 UK£129 UK£123 UK£118 UK£112 UK£108 UK£103

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£1.2b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.8%.

