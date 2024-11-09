Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (GXYEF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth ...

Net Revenue: $10.7 billion, up 11% year-on-year.

Adjusted EBITDA: $2.9 billion, up 6% year-on-year, down 7% quarter-on-quarter.

Mass GGR: Increased by 13% year-on-year, 1% quarter-on-quarter, reaching 115% of 2019's level.

Cash and Liquid Investments: $28.6 billion as of Q3 2024.

Interim Dividend: $0.50 per share paid in October.

Total CapEx: $1.1 billion for Q3, with $600 million invested in Phase 3 and 4 developments.

Total OpEx: Increased by 1.7% compared to Q2.

Staff Costs: Decreased by 2% in Q3.

Electronic Gaming Volume at StarWorld: Increased by 165% year-on-year.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (GXYEF) reported a net revenue increase of 11% year-on-year, reaching $10.7 billion in Q3 2024.

Macau welcomed 9.2 million visitors in Q3, marking an 11% increase year-on-year and reaching approximately 93% of pre-pandemic levels.

The group's Mass GGR in Q3 rose by 13% year-on-year, achieving 115% of 2019's level.

Galaxy Macau performed exceptionally well, reaching 139% of 2019's level.

The company maintains a robust and liquid balance sheet with cash and liquid investments of $28.6 billion as of Q3 2024.

Negative Points

Adjusted EBITDA was down 2% quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to a low win rate in the rolling business impacting EBITDA by $165 million.

Adverse weather conditions in southern China and a typhoon in September affected Macau visitor numbers.

The company's total OpEx edged up 1.7% compared to Q2, despite a decrease in staff costs by 2%.

The reinvestment rate increased due to lower VIP GGR and higher commissions, impacting profitability.

The market remains intensely competitive, affecting the company's ability to maintain or grow market share.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights on Galaxy Entertainment's market share and mass GGR trends for October? A: Ted Chan Ying Tat, CFO, explained that October started strong with the Golden Week, which saw a significant boost in visitation and mass table drop, marking some of the highest in the company's history. Despite a quieter market post-Golden Week, Galaxy's market share remained above 20%.

Q: How did Galaxy Entertainment achieve strong non-gaming revenue despite challenges in China's consumption trends? A: Ted Chan Ying Tat noted a 6% sequential increase in non-gaming revenue, driven by increased rental space and resilient rental income structures. The entertainment strategy has also positively impacted both gaming and non-gaming segments.

