Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (GXYEF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth ...

Net Revenue: $10.7 billion, up 11% year-on-year.
Adjusted EBITDA: $2.9 billion, up 6% year-on-year, down 7% quarter-on-quarter.
Mass GGR: Increased by 13% year-on-year, 1% quarter-on-quarter, reaching 115% of 2019's level.
Cash and Liquid Investments: $28.6 billion as of Q3 2024.
Interim Dividend: $0.50 per share paid in October.
Total CapEx: $1.1 billion for Q3, with $600 million invested in Phase 3 and 4 developments.
Total OpEx: Increased by 1.7% compared to Q2.
Staff Costs: Decreased by 2% in Q3.
Electronic Gaming Volume at StarWorld: Increased by 165% year-on-year.
Release Date: November 07, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
-
Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (GXYEF) reported a net revenue increase of 11% year-on-year, reaching $10.7 billion in Q3 2024.
-
Macau welcomed 9.2 million visitors in Q3, marking an 11% increase year-on-year and reaching approximately 93% of pre-pandemic levels.
-
The group's Mass GGR in Q3 rose by 13% year-on-year, achieving 115% of 2019's level.
-
Galaxy Macau performed exceptionally well, reaching 139% of 2019's level.
-
The company maintains a robust and liquid balance sheet with cash and liquid investments of $28.6 billion as of Q3 2024.
Negative Points
-
Adjusted EBITDA was down 2% quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to a low win rate in the rolling business impacting EBITDA by $165 million.
-
Adverse weather conditions in southern China and a typhoon in September affected Macau visitor numbers.
-
The company's total OpEx edged up 1.7% compared to Q2, despite a decrease in staff costs by 2%.
-
The reinvestment rate increased due to lower VIP GGR and higher commissions, impacting profitability.
-
The market remains intensely competitive, affecting the company's ability to maintain or grow market share.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you provide insights on Galaxy Entertainment's market share and mass GGR trends for October? A: Ted Chan Ying Tat, CFO, explained that October started strong with the Golden Week, which saw a significant boost in visitation and mass table drop, marking some of the highest in the company's history. Despite a quieter market post-Golden Week, Galaxy's market share remained above 20%.
Q: How did Galaxy Entertainment achieve strong non-gaming revenue despite challenges in China's consumption trends? A: Ted Chan Ying Tat noted a 6% sequential increase in non-gaming revenue, driven by increased rental space and resilient rental income structures. The entertainment strategy has also positively impacted both gaming and non-gaming segments.
Q: What factors contributed to the increase in reinvestment rate, and is it sustainable? A: The CFO attributed the rise in reinvestment rate to a low VIP GGR with high commissions and lower-than-expected September volumes. However, he expects this to level off in Q4, maintaining discipline in managing reinvestment levels.
Q: What initiatives are in place to maintain or grow market share in 2025 amid increasing competition? A: Ted Chan Ying Tat emphasized the focus on product and service quality, new offerings like Capella targeting premium customers, and enhanced entertainment strategies. Phase 4 developments will further bolster their market position.
Q: How does Galaxy Entertainment plan to address the softness in the ultra-high-end market segment? A: The CFO acknowledged the anticipated seasonal slowdown but highlighted initiatives like entertainment-driven events to mitigate this. Upcoming performances and events are expected to drive visitation and engagement.
