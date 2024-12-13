Galapagos NV (AMS:GLPG) stock most popular amongst retail investors who own 56%, while public companies hold 25%

Key Insights

Galapagos' significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

45% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Galapagos is 11%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Galapagos NV (AMS:GLPG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 56% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And public companies on the other hand have a 25% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Galapagos.

ENXTAM:GLPG Ownership Breakdown December 13th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Galapagos?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Galapagos already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Galapagos, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ENXTAM:GLPG Earnings and Revenue Growth December 13th 2024

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Galapagos. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Gilead Sciences, Inc. with 25% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.0% and 2.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Galapagos

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

