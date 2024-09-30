Gadang Holdings Berhad Full Year 2024 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Gadang Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GADANG) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM583.6m (up 18% from FY 2023).

Net income: RM4.71m (up from RM29.3m loss in FY 2023).

Profit margin: 0.8% (up from net loss in FY 2023). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: RM0.006 (up from RM0.04 loss in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Gadang Holdings Berhad Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 14%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 54%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Construction segment contributing a total revenue of RM279.0m (48% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM506.9m amounted to 87% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to RM43.9m (61% of total expenses). Explore how GADANG's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 13% growth forecast for the Construction industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Construction industry.

The company's shares are down 5.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Gadang Holdings Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.