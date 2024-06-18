Gabungan AQRS Berhad's (KLSE:GBGAQRS) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. In light of that, from a first glance at Gabungan AQRS Berhad (KLSE:GBGAQRS), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Gabungan AQRS Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = RM22m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM719m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Gabungan AQRS Berhad has an ROCE of 4.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 7.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Gabungan AQRS Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Gabungan AQRS Berhad .

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Gabungan AQRS Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 14% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Gabungan AQRS Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

Another thing to note, Gabungan AQRS Berhad has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 58%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Gabungan AQRS Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Unsurprisingly then, the stock has dived 72% over the last five years, so investors are recognizing these changes and don't like the company's prospects. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Gabungan AQRS Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Gabungan AQRS Berhad that you might be interested in.

