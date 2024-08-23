Gabriel Iglesias Shows Off His Two Monte Carlo SS Dream Rides

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Jay Leno checks them out.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, known for his love of classic cars, recently revealed a lesser-known part of his collection: two pristine 1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS cars, each with a unique history. While Iglesias is widely recognized for his extensive collection of Volkswagen Type 2s, these two Monte Carlos hold a special place in his heart, a testament to his lifelong love for the model.

Iglesias shared the story behind these cars on an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. For many, it may seem unusual for a wealthy comedian to cherish vehicles from a platform that was considered outdated at the time. However, Iglesias' connection to the Monte Carlo SS dates back to his childhood, when he admired the cars and dreamed of owning one someday. That dream came true in a big way when he purchased not just one, but two nearly untouched Monte Carlo SS cars, both with a fascinating backstory.

These cars were originally owned by identical twin brothers from Ohio, who not only shared the same tastes but also drove identical cars. According to Iglesias, these Monte Carlos may have even been part of a money laundering scheme, adding an extra layer of intrigue. Despite their age, the cars were barely driven, with one showing just 36 miles on the odometer and the other around 200 miles. Remarkably, both vehicles still had their original interior delivery wraps when Iglesias acquired them, making them a rare find for any car enthusiast.

During the show, Iglesias and Leno removed the delivery wraps for the first time, revealing the immaculate condition of the interiors. The two then took the cars for a spin through Los Angeles, demonstrating how well-preserved they are. While an ’88 Monte Carlo SS might not be everyone's dream car, for Iglesias and those who share his passion, these cars are a true treasure.

