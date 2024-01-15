Insight into GDV's Dividend Sustainability and Growth

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) recently announced a dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on 2024-02-22, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Do?

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust operates as a diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of total return on its assets with an emphasis on dividends and income. To achieve its objective, the fund may invest 80% of its assets in dividend-paying securities or other income-producing securities. The fund invests in various sectors, in which Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Health Care, Consumer Products, Electronics, and Computer Software & Services account for the majority weightage.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Dividend History

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2018. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.16% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.16%. This suggests an expectation of the same dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's annual dividend growth rate was 0.10%. Based on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock as of today is approximately 6.16%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's profitability 2 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting that the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 4 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Next Steps

In summary, while Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust offers a notable dividend yield, its low profitability and growth ranks raise questions about the long-term sustainability of its dividend payments. Investors should consider these factors alongside the company's consistent dividend history and current payout ratio. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener to discover opportunities that align with their investment strategies.

