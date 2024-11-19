At G20, Xi Jinping and Anthony Albanese discuss improved China-Australia trade relations

Several world leaders at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro seized the opportunity to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who returned to the global stage after skipping last year's gathering in India.

Before attending the group's scheduled meetings at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Xi held bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Xi met Albanese months after the Australian leader visited Beijing in an attempt to resolve a prolonged dispute that saw billions of dollars worth of Australian exports blocked by China, its largest trading partner.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Albanese noted progress in repairing ties. "Trade is flowing more freely to the benefit of both countries and to people and businesses on both sides," he said, according to a transcript of his remarks.

He added that the two nations would explore opportunities for cooperation on energy transition and climate change.

With Rio's Sugar Loaf mountain in the background, China's Xi Jinping (centre) mingles with other leaders and diplomats at the G20 summit on Monday. Photo: AP alt=With Rio's Sugar Loaf mountain in the background, China's Xi Jinping (centre) mingles with other leaders and diplomats at the G20 summit on Monday. Photo: AP>

Xi echoed the sentiment, telling Albanese that the relationship had turned a corner. According to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, he also urged Australia to maintain a non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.

The renewed focus on trade ties comes as US president-elect Donald Trump pledges to impose tariffs of 60 per cent on Chinese imports and up to 20 per cent on those from other nations after he takes office on January 20.

Asked about Beijing-Washington relations, Albanese said on Sunday that he would not involve Australia in bilateral disputes. This comes as the US, Australia and Britain progress with Aukus, a trilateral security partnership to accelerate hypersonic vehicle testing and other technologies.

State-owned China Daily last week lauded Australia as a model for US allies in the Trump era, praising its departure from Washington's "anti-China spell."

Earlier on Monday, Xi had his first in-person meeting with Starmer. The British prime minister addressed "areas where we have different perspectives, including Hong Kong, human rights and Russia's war in Ukraine", according to a readout released by Downing Street.

Story Continues