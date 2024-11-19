G20 summit begins with Brazilian host laying out ambitious global priorities

At the opening of the annual G20 summit in Brazil on Monday, leaders of 19 member countries along with the African Union and European Union vowed to work toward tackling global poverty and push for the reform of global institutions.
The two-day meeting - bringing together nations representing 85 per cent of the world's GDP, three-quarters of international trade and two-thirds of global population - comes amid a period of global stress.
The summit's host, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, emphasised that this year's meeting was taking place amid the "largest number of armed conflicts since World War II and the greatest number of forced displacements ever recorded". He also pointed to the growing social, racial and gender inequalities, adding that "the ultimate symbol of our tragedy is hunger and poverty".
Despite the leftist Brazilian president's efforts to mediate wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, which ultimately proved unsuccessful, global instability is on the rise in a world increasingly overshadowed by armed conflict, mounting inequality and Chinese and North Korean support for Moscow's war against Ukraine.
Brazilian Development Minister Wellington Dias highlighted China's support for the host's plan to forge a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, including Beijing's offer to share its expertise supporting smallholder farmers to fight hunger.
"When we talk about the 500 million we want to reach, China will certainly play a fundamental role," Dias said on Monday.
The Brazilian minister also mentioned that the president of the Shanghai-based New Development Bank, Dilma Rousseff - a protege of Lula's and herself a former president of Brazil - promised to work with African development banks to further the anti-poverty goals.
Also in support of Lula's anti-poverty initiative, US President Joe Biden pledged a US$4 billion contribution to the World Bank's International Development Association fund for the world's poorest countries during a closed G20 session, Reuters reported, above the US$3.5 billion Washington committed in 2021.
As with many steps the Biden administration is taking toward the end of its tenure, however, it is unclear whether incoming US president-elect Donald Trump will honour Biden's pledge as he and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk vow to slash US spending through a new government efficiency panel.
Meant to be a diplomatic highlight of Lula's third term, the agenda has run into headwinds. His global anti-hunger alliance has made traction with its ambitious - and almost unattainable - goal of "eradicating hunger and poverty" by 2030.
Lula's other priorities, however, including a global tax on billionaires, addressing climate change and making the UN Security Council, International Monetary Fund and World Trade Organization more representative, face choppy waters with Trump's protectionist "America first" agenda.
"Donald Trump doesn't give a whit about global anti-poverty, inequality, digital public infrastructures or green transition goals," said Sourabh Gupta, a senior fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies in Washington, adding that Trump's presence hangs over the G20 proceedings.
Hours before the release of a final declaration, meanwhile, G20 members remained divided over language regarding the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, according to a person involved in the negotiations.
US President Joe Biden signs a proclamation designating November 17 as International Conservation Day in Manaus, Brazil, on Sunday. Photo: AP alt=US President Joe Biden signs a proclamation designating November 17 as International Conservation Day in Manaus, Brazil, on Sunday. Photo: AP>
In November 2025, the Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon region will host the Conference of the Parties, or COP30, climate summit. Biden visited the Amazon rainforest on Sunday, a first for a sitting American president.
After the G20 concludes, Chinese leader Xi Jinping will travel to the capital of Brasilia for a state visit, something Biden was reportedly offered but declined.
Upon Xi's arrival on Monday morning at Rio's Museum of Modern Art, the G20's main venue, Lula gave Xi a hug, typically not part of Chinese political culture. A few minutes later, when Biden arrived, he and Lula were far more expressive.
Later in the day, Xi announced an initiative with Brazil, South Africa and the African Union to funnel scientific and technological innovations to the Global South, Chinese state media reported.
"Xi's support for Lula's anti-poverty and institutional restructuring fits in with China's broader agenda, analysts said."
"Xi Jinping aspires to lead global governance reform, so the G20 is an important mechanism for Beijing, and this year's meeting provides an opportunity to advance China's agenda and strengthen its role," said Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the Washington-based German Marshall Fund of the United States. "The re-election of Donald Trump calls into question the US commitment to multilateralism, and some G20 countries will likely look to China to lead the global economic development agenda."
A container is lifted during the Chancay Port's inauguration ceremony in Peru on Thursday. The port is the latest project in China's Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua alt=A container is lifted during the Chancay Port's inauguration ceremony in Peru on Thursday. The port is the latest project in China's Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua>
The G20's first summit, in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, took place in Washington amid great expectations, as a venue for the 20 largest economies from the industrialised world and the Global South.
In recent years, however, the group has been constrained by wars, geopolitical rivalries and weak performance during the pandemic. Lula spoke of his participation in the first summit but noted that 16 years later "the world is worse off".
Supporters say the institution remains an important venue to bring global leaders together annually. And with economic security increasingly seen as a subset of national security, the G20 provides a forum to discuss artificial intelligence, quantum computing, energy security, new materials and how companies share technology and protect data.
"It's good to have international [forums] where global leaders gather and discuss new ideas and experiment with new projects, especially when there is not really global leadership despite all the global challenges," said Yeo Han-koo, a former South Korean trade minister.
"US-China political tension is straining ... global affairs," he said. "There are not really many venues where these two can join with others and engage in dialogue."
Xi is likely to promote China's Belt and Road Initiative this week, soon after his inauguration of the Chancay Port in Peru, which was a significant addition to his global infrastructure project.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the first working session at the G20 summit on Monday. Photo: dpa alt=Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the first working session at the G20 summit on Monday. Photo: dpa>
Brazil declined to join the belt and road this year over concerns that it might damage relations with the incoming Trump administration, although other bilateral deals are likely when Xi travels to Brasilia on Tuesday afternoon.
In promoting his anti-poverty alliance, Lula cited social, racial and gender inequalities worldwide, adding that "the ultimate symbol of our tragedy is hunger and poverty".
He added that 733 million people remain undernourished, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, in a world that produces nearly 6 billion tons of food annually. Support for the alliance has been signed by 84 countries, the African Union, the European Union, 24 international organisations, nine international financial institutions and 31 philanthropic and non-governmental organisations.
"May this summit be marked by the courage to act," Lula said.
