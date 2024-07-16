Futures Muted Ahead of Inflation Report

Futures for markets in Canada’s largest centre were flat on Tuesday, as gains in gold were offset by falling crude prices, while markets awaited the domestic inflation data for more clues on the next move by the Bank of Canada

The TSX Composite Index surged 78.16 points to conclude Monday at 22,751.68.

The Canadian dollar stayed put at 73.11 cents U.S.

September futures subsided 0.04% Tuesday.

In corporate news, Teck Resources on Monday amended its cash tender offers by increasing the maximum purchase amount to approximately $1.38 billion from $1.25 billion.

In the economic data Monday, Statistics Canada reported the consumer price index in June rose 2.7% on a year-over-year basis, down from a 2.9% gain in May. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1% in June.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation reported the total monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 9% in June (241,672 units) compared to May (264,929),

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange edged ahead 0.85 points Monday to 594.55.

ON WALLSTREET

S&P 500 futures edged higher on Tuesday after Bank of America’s stronger-than-expected earnings report excited investors about what the the new reporting season would bring.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 16 points to 40,530.

Futures for the much-broader index took on seven points, or 0.1%, at 5,690.

Futures for the NASDAQ Composite progressed 40.75 points, or 0.2% to 20,624.50.

Bank of America rose more than 1% before the bell after earnings came in ahead of analyst forecasts. It’s the latest household name to post quarterly financial results as the new reporting season kicks into gear.

Those moves follow a winning day on Wall Street that pushed the Dow to all-time highs. Investors bet that the unsuccessful assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump would be a tailwind for the Republican presidential candidate and his party in November’s election.

A victory for the GOP at the polls could pave the way for favorable tax and fiscal policies for investors.

Investors will watch for June retail sales data expected Tuesday morning. Economists polled by Dow Jones are anticipating a decline of 0.4% from May, but an increase of 0.1% when excluding auto sales.

Data on import prices and the housing market is also on the docket.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index returned to trading after a long weekend to gain 0.2%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 1.6%.

Oil prices declined $1.36 to $80.55 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices brightened $15.80 to $2,444.70