Futures higher, Amazon to report, earnings deluge - what's moving markets

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures climb on Thursday as traders gauge a stream of corporate earnings and fresh U.S. economic data. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is set to report its quarterly results, with much of the focus on the e-commerce titan's artificial intelligence spending plans following last week's emergence of a low-cost AI model from Chinese start-up DeepSeek. Elsewhere, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) unveils a tepid outlook for its patent licensing division and Ford's (NYSE:F CEO warns of the implications of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff actions.

1. Futures move higher

U.S. stock futures pointed higher on Thursday, as investors assessed a raft of corporate earnings and economic data this week as well as the impact of renewed international trade tensions.

By 03:32 ET (08:32 GMT), the Dow futures contract had gained 66 points or 0.2%, S&P 500 futures had increased by 9 points or 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures had risen by 22 points or 0.1%.

The main averages on Wall Street all closed higher on Wednesday, with traders eyeing both disappointing results from Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and economic figures which analysts said could bolster the case for the Federal Reserve to roll out more interest rate cuts this year.

Sevices sector activity unexpectedly decelerated in January as an easing in demand helped to curb price gains, according to a report from the Institute for Supply Management. The prospect of a slowing economy and falling inflation boosted the possibility that the Fed may bring rates down from a range of 4.25% to 4.5% in the months ahead.

U.S. Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, hovered near their lowest level in a month. More economic prints are due out this week, including the release of the all-important nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

2. Amazon to report

E-commerce giant Amazon is due to headline a slew of quarterly returns on Thursday.

Like its Big Tech peers, the company is expected to face fresh questioning from analysts about its artificial intelligence spending plans following DeepSeek's rise to prominence.

This week, Alphabet announced a capital spending outlook in 2025 that exceeded Wall Street estimates, partly sparking a downturn in the search giant’s stock price on Wednesday. Executives at Facebook-owner Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and software titan Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have also defended their own massive AI expenditures, arguing that they are necessary to keep up in the race to monetize the technology.

However, DeepSeek’s claim that it developed an AI model on par with that of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, albeit with less-advanced chips and at a fraction of the cost, has cast some doubt over the necessity of Silicon Valley’s AI spending binge.

